By Jennifer Nadel

Starmer says he has learnt the lessons of the Iraq War, but he has now made the UK a party to an escalating, open-ended conflict in the Middle East which has already seen damage, death and destruction in nine countries.

Let’s just remind ourselves. The invasion of Iraq promised security through regime change but delivered over 200,000 civilian deaths, regional destabilisation, and a generation shaped by trauma and extremism. There is no evidence that this assault will fare any better. Starmer may not have supported Trump’s initial attack but the assertion that allowing British airbases to be used for American killing sprees is somehow defensive is patent nonsense. Calling something defensive doesn’t make it so. If Trump’s attack on Iran is illegal then so is our action in facilitating it. Instead of breaking the rule of law Britain should be speaking up for it. We should be calling for peace not facilitating an escalation. It is also morally wrong. Behind the strategic language lies human suffering. Civilian deaths are not collateral abstractions but the predictable moral cost of escalation. More than 1,000 civilians dead already including 180 school children. Tens of thousands of ordinary citizens displaced. While Trump and Hegseth salivate over their superior firepower from the safety of Washington, real lives are being torn apart and many more are going to follow. And, let us not forget, this is the President who tells Europe to stand on its own two feet but then expects us to join his illegal war when he clicks his fingers.