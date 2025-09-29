The suspect, named as Thomas Jacob Sanford, a former US marine, was killed by law enforcement after opening fire on worshippers

Multiple Victims Reported After Shooting And Fire At LDS Church In Grand Blanc, Michigan. Picture: Getty

By Danielle de Wolfe

At least five people have died, with eight others seriously injured, after a gunman opened fire on worshippers at a Mormon church before setting the building on fire in the US state of Michigan.

The gunman drove his truck through the front doors of Church of Latter Day Saints in Grand Blanc shortly after 10.25am local time on Sunday before opening fire. The death toll was raised from one shortly after the shooting to five, including the gunman. Eight others have been confirmed as seriously injured by authorities after flames engulfed the Mormon chapel, with images showing much of the building shrouded in flames. Authorities have since revealed they are still searching the charred wreckage of the church for bodies, with an 'unknown number' still missing following the blaze.

Multiple people have been shot after a gunman opened fire at a Mormon church in Michigan. Picture: X

The 40-year-old suspect, named as Thomas Jacob Sanford from Burton, was confirmed dead after an exchange of fire with law enforcement in the church's car park. Sanford, a former US marine, served in the US military from June 2004 to June 2008 and was deployed in Iraq, according to US news outlets. Read More: Minneapolis mayor calls for federal ban on assault weapons after school shooter killed two children as they prayed Read More: Emotional Jimmy Kimmel addresses 'ill-timed' Charlie Kirk comments as he returns to TV after suspension

BREAKING: Mass shooting reported at Mormon church in Michigan and the shooter is down

Grand Blanc is a small town on the outskirts of Flint, around 50 miles from downtown Detroit. Photos showing the aftermath of the shooting showed crowds gathering in nearby streets as a towering wall of flames at the place of worship. Those in attendance spoke of a loud "bang" as the doors of the church "flew open" when the vehicle ploughed into the building. The tragic act of violence, which is now being investigated by the FBI, took place as worshippers gathered to celebrate the start of a new school year.

Emergency crews respond to a shooting and fire at The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, in Grand Blanc, Michigan. Picture: Alamy

The town's police force said there were "multiple victims and the shooter is down" at around 11.13am local time (4.13pm BST). Grand Blanc Township Police Department wrote on Facebook: "There’s has been an active shooter at the church of Latter Day Saints on McCandlish Rd. "There are multiple victims and the shooter is down. There is NO threat to the public at this time. The church is actively on fire."

I am receiving briefings about what appears to be a horrific shooting and fire at an LDS church in Grand Blanc, Michigan. @FBI and @ATFHQ agents are en route to the scene now.



Such violence at a place of worship is heartbreaking and chilling. Please join me in praying for the… — Attorney General Pamela Bondi (@AGPamBondi) September 28, 2025

Responding to the shooter, President Trump wrote on Truth Social: "I have been briefed on the horrendous shooting that took place at the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, in Grand Blanc, Michigan. The FBI was immediately on scene, and will be leading the Federal Investigation, and providing full support to State and Local Officials. "The suspect is dead, but there is still a lot to learn. This appears to be yet another targeted attack on Christians in the United States of America. The Trump Administration will keep the Public posted, as we always do. In the meantime, PRAY for the victims, and their families. THIS EPIDEMIC OF VIOLENCE IN OUR COUNTRY MUST END, IMMEDIATELY!" US Attorney General Pam Bondi wrote on X: "I am receiving briefings about what appears to be a horrific shooting and fire at an LDS church in Grand Blanc, Michigan. FBI and ATF agents are en route to the scene now. "Such violence at a place of worship is heartbreaking and chilling. Please join me in praying for the victims of this terrible tragedy."

Liz and I are absolutely horrified by the initial reports coming out of Grand Blanc.



On this Sunday, a day meant for worship and peace, such violence is a grave evil. Our prayers are with the victims, their families, and the entire community.



We must remain united in faith and… — John James (@JohnJamesMI) September 28, 2025

FBI Director Kash Patel said: "We are tracking reports of the horrific shooting and fire at an LDS church in Grand Blanc, Michigan. "FBI agents are on the scene to assist local authorities. "Violence in a place of worship is a cowardly and criminal act. Our prayers are with the victims and their families during this terrible tragedy."

