Those who served, died and were injured in the Iraq war have been commemorated at a special event to mark 15 years since the end of Operation Telic.

More than 6,000 British armed forces personnel were injured and 179 were killed during Operation Telic, the codename for UK military operations in Iraq from March 2003.

Around 1,500 members of the armed forces community, including Johnson Beharry VC, the first living recipient of the Victoria Cross in more than 30 years, attended the ceremony at the National Memorial Arboretum in Staffordshire on Friday.

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The event – which featured wreath-laying, readings, music, a service of remembrance and a flypast by a Chinook helicopter – was attended by Defence Secretary John Healey and presented by former ITV News war correspondent Bill Neely.

The journalist said he formed a bond with the Royal Marines that “lasts until this day”, adding: “Whatever our personal views on the war, we did it because it was our responsibility, our duty – if not us, then who?”

Anna-Marie McDonald also gave a reading during the service. She was seven when in May 2006 her father, Private Joseva Lewaicei, was killed in Iraq while on a routine patrol after a roadside IED detonated by the vehicle he was in.

She remembered her father as a “very popular man, big and strong on the outside but soft underneath”, and said she was proud he chose to serve and proud to be his daughter.

Janet Riddell, 59, who travelled from Portsmouth for the service, was medically discharged from the Royal Navy in 2008 and had her leg amputated above the knee in 2017 after a Black Hawk Down helicopter she was in was shot down over Baghdad.

Speaking of her time in Iraq, she said: “My very first experience was in Basra when a mortar hit about 50 metres from the tent and I was actually thrown out of my bed. Being Navy, I wasn’t sure what was going on, I just thought the Army were all getting up and being very noisy.

“I thought I had a nightmare, as I’ve suffered nightmares from Sierra Leone, which I went to in 99.

“That was my first experience and then I got on a flight to Baghdad, which is where I was based for the six months I was out there.

“We were constantly being bombed, Saddam (Hussein) was hanged in the camp next to where we were and the day after, we were mortared. Myself and a friend used to just hold each other.”

Ms Riddell said she would have remained in the Navy forever if she had not been medically discharged, and now spends her time volunteering with charities like Turn to Starboard, which helps veterans learn to sail, and Blesma, a charity for military veterans who have lost limbs.

She said: “It was really difficult because coming out of the Navy was like losing family. It was totally different, Civvy Street, and I had to adjust very quickly.

“Thanks to all these charities, I’m still here today and I’ve come back a stronger person, because I’m proud of my service, and I just want my parents who are passed on to be proud of me.”

Asked why events like the service of remembrance are important, Ms Riddell said: “I think it means a lot to remember the sacrifices of those that went to Iraq. Whether people agree with the war or not, they are the people that went out there to serve their country and I think that should be remembered.”

Dominic Conway, 51, who served in the Royal Marines for 22 years and did a tour in Iraq and four tours of Afghanistan, said it was important that people remembered the sacrifices made.

He said: “That was the kind of stuff we joined to do, we’re not politicians, it was our job and we did that to the best of our ability.

“I think whatever cap badge you wore, it’s important to be remembered and acknowledged by the public.

“I think it’s been forgotten in more recent years because of the constant Afghanistan coverage on the TV. Among service people, it’s certainly not forgotten.

“Marking the 15th anniversary of it is just an important way of getting it back in the public consciousness again because people did that, people did come back with life-changing injuries and people have suffered.

“It hasn’t left some people, so I think it’s important to recognise that.”