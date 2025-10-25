The winner will replace Michael D Higgins, a popular poet and former arts minister, who has served the maximum two terms in office

Irish presidential candidates Fine Gael's candidate Heather Humphreys (left) and independent candidate Catherine Connolly, during a debate on The Week in Politics at RTE. Picture: Alamy

By Ruth Lawes

Counting to reveal who will replace Michael D Higgins as the next Irish president will begin later on Saturday.

Voters will decide between left-wing independent Catherine Connolly and former Cabinet minister Heather Humphreys. Ex-Dublin football manager Jim Gavin was also previously in the race before withdrawing from campaigning three weeks ago. However, his name sill appears on the ballot papers as it was too late to remove it. The winner will replace Mr Higgins, a popular poet and former arts minister, who has served the maximum two terms in office.

A sign for the polling station at Deaf Village in Cabra, during Ireland's presidential election to replace Michael D Higgins. Picture: Alamy

Voting slips will be counted by hand from 9am at 31 count centres, representing 43 electoral constituencies, across the country. Ireland uses a system of transferable votes in elections but – with only three candidates on the ballot – there can only be a maximum of two counts. If the gap between Ms Humphreys and Ms Connolly cannot be bridged by Mr Gavin’s votes, the 10th president will be declared after one count. Although it is possible the outcome of the election will be clear by the afternoon, the final result will only be officially declared by presidential returning officer, Barry Ryan, once all 43 constituencies have completed their counting. In the weeks before polling day, several opinion polls put Ms Connolly ahead of Ms Humphreys by some margin but the turnout is expected to be crucial to the final result. The turnout in the 2018 presidential election, where there were six candidates, was 44%.

President Michael D Higgins and his wife Sabina cast their votes in the Presidential Election, as voting beings in Ireland's presidential election. Picture: Alamy