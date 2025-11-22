South Africa celebrated becoming only the third country to beat Ireland in Dublin during the Farrell era. Picture: Getty

By Frankie Elliott

Ireland paid a heavy price for ill-discipline as world champions South Africa ended a 13-year wait for victory in Dublin by battling to a chaotic 24-13 victory.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

Andy Farrell’s men lost James Ryan to a 20-minute red card during a remarkable first half in which team-mates Sam Prendergast, Jack Crowley and Andrew Porter were sent to the sin bin. Ireland’s repeated infringements followed the perceived injustice of Springboks fly-half Sacha Feinberg-Mngomezulu avoiding an early card for a high hit on Tommy O’Brien. Read more: Barnes brace secures historic Newcastle win over Man City Read more: England batting collapse sees Australia win by eight wickets in the first Ashes Test

Andy Farrell’s men lost James Ryan to a 20-minute red card during a remarkable first half in which team-mates Sam Prendergast, Jack Crowley and Andrew Porter were sent to the sin bin. Picture: Getty

With the hosts down to 13 men, hooker Dan Sheehan crossed in response to scores from Damian Willemse and Cobus Reinach, before a penalty try left the visitors 19-7 ahead at the break. Depleted Ireland outscored their opponents in a spirited second half thanks to a pair of Prendergast penalties – either side of a score from Feinberg-Mngomezulu – but were ultimately well beaten. Paddy McCarthy became the fourth Irishman to be shown a yellow card as South Africa avenged Aviva Stadium defeats in 2014, 2017 and 2022. Two years out from the next World Cup, Ireland boss Farrell said taking on rugby’s top-ranked nation would be a “litmus test” of his side’s current standing. The fired-up hosts began on the front foot but fell behind inside four minutes when Willemse dived over in the left corner to cap a devastating attack. Feinberg-Mngomezulu was off target with the touchline conversion and then fortunate to escape punishment after sparking a mass brawl with his crude challenge on O’Brien. Ireland suffered further frustration at the midway point of a ferocious first half. After Prendergast struck the left post with a penalty, James Lowe caught the rebound, culminating in Tadhg Beirne bulldozing over.

Feinberg-Mngomezulu burst past Jamison Gibson-Park in the 47th minute to further delight the sizeable Springbok contingent among the capacity crowd. Picture: Getty