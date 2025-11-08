The Football Association of Ireland’s general assembly has passed a motion mandating the association to call on UEFA to suspend Israel from European competitions.

The motion was overwhelmingly approved at an emergency general meeting on Saturday, with 74 votes in favour, seven against, and two abstentions.

It required support from more than 50 per cent of delegates in order to pass.

A statement from the FAI said the motion required it to “submit a formal motion to the UEFA executive committee requesting the immediate suspension of the Israel Football Association from UEFA competitions due to its violating two independent provisions of the UEFA statutes”.

The statement described those violations as the “organisation of clubs in illegal settlements in the occupied West Bank without the consent of the Palestinian Football Association, in breach of FIFA statutes (Article 73) and UEFA statutes (Article 5)” and “the failure of the IFA to implement and enforce an effective anti-racism policy, in breach of UEFA statutes (Article 7bis).”

Dublin-based club Bohemians tabled the motion, which was co-signed by Shamrock Rovers, Shelbourne, Cork City, PFA Ireland and a number of supporter groups.

