Critics blasted the now-removed ad as "inappropriate and demeaning to grandparents"

By Issy Clarke

Grandparents should ask for consent before hugging their grandkids, an advert sponsored by the Irish government has advised.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

The advert, for the Dublin Rape Crisis Centre (DRCC), features a teenage girl looking uncomfortable as her grandparents attempt to greet her with a hug at the front door. "Not everyone wants a hug," the narrator of the 25-second video warns. "Even from the people who love them. “Awkward? Maybe. Important? Absolutely.” Read more: Disgraced ex-DUP leader Jeffrey Donaldson faces police probe over alleged rape in Houses of Parliament Read more: Russell Brand alleged victim told him 'can you stop, can you stop, can you stop', before he raped her, court hears

It goes without saying that having loving grandparents in a child’s life is an incredibly positive thing to be cherished and not something to be campaigned against. — Jim O'Callaghan TD (@OCallaghanJim) October 22, 2026

A total of three videos have since been removed after they were met with a furious reaction, prompting the justice department to intervene. Jim O'Callaghan, Ireland’s justice minister, said the content was "inappropriate and demeaning to grandparents" and "does not represent the views of the Government". He said the clips were taken down by the DRCC after officials contacted the organisation. “It goes without saying that having loving grandparents in a child’s life is an incredibly positive thing to be cherished, not something to be campaigned against,” he wrote on social media.

Three clips have been taken down by the DRCC after officials intervened. Picture: We-consent

"While it is vital to ensure that people understand the concept of consent when it comes to sexual relationships, this video did not advance that aim and in many ways was counterproductive." Critics slammed the Irish government for spending taxpayer money on the campaign. Fine Gael Senator Gareth Scahill attacked the use of public funds for an ad "which at best has been ill-thought out, and at worst is offensive and potentially damaging to our older population". He added: "The issue of consent is a very serious one and I acknowledge the important work the Rape Crisis Centre and other agencies do every day to advocate for all victims of rape and sexual violence, including children.

"But this publicly funded social media video is a million miles off the mark." Dublin councillor Gavin Pepper called for a "bit of common sense". He wrote on Facebook: "The relationship between grandparents and grandchildren is one of the most important bonds in Irish family life. A hug from a loving grandparent should not be presented as something strange or suspicious.” The independent councillor added: "“Teach children boundaries, absolutely. Teach respect, absolutely. But please, can we bring some common sense back into the conversation as well?”

The Irish government has been criticised for spending taxpayer cash on the ad . Picture: Panther Media Global/Alamy