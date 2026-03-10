A book-keeper whose boss repeatedly shouted the word “potato” at her “in a strong Irish accent” has won more than £23,000 after an employment tribunal found she had been racially harassed.

But she said his behaviour “ramped up” after his friend Marcus Smith became involved in the business.

Outlining her claim, Ms Hayes said: “Throughout my time at West Leeds Civils, Mr Atkins did make occasional comments about me being Irish. Most in gest (sic), and whilst I knew it was wrong, I tried to accept it as humour.”

A judge ruled that the “offensive and humiliating” phrases are “overtly linked to race” before awarding the claimant £20,735.91 and ordering the business to give her four weeks’ pay, amounting to £2,800.

The firm’s director Mick Atkins also used the terms “paddy”, “stupid paddy” and “p****”, Leeds employment tribunal heard.

Bernadette Hayes, who is Irish, described suffering “a death by 1,000 cuts” between December 2023 and June 2024 while working for engineering company West Leeds Civils.

Ms Hayes, who was 55 at the time, continued: “If we had a disagreement, he would shout ‘potato’ in a strong Irish accent over and over again. He done this in front of other members of staff. He would shout ‘potato’ as soon as he walked in the office without having me having even spoke to him.

“This totally eroded my self-respect and my self-esteem. It made me feel small, insecure, violated and extremely anxious. It also made me feel embarrassed.

“I had a huge change in my personal circumstances and I needed my job. I felt trapped and this added to my anxiety. I used to remain quiet so as not to draw attention to myself but even this did not work.

“He even sent potato in a WhatsApp exchange.

“Mr Atkins further called me a gypsy/traveller due to my Irish heritage. He would constantly say that I was lusting after the travellers outside the office. I felt bullied and harassed by this.”

Employment Judge Buckley found that Ms Hayes told Mr Atkins “on a number of occasions” that she did not find his comments funny.

The judge accepted that Ms Hayes did “join in” on two occasions by using the word potato or the potato emoji in messages, but that she did it to “fit in” and “make it seem OK”.

The book-keeper took sick leave in July 2024, messaging Mr Atkins: “I do want to leave, I am sorry.

“Life is too short and I have been unhappy for some time, and it’s not fair on either of us to let that continue.”

She raised a grievance about Mr Smith’s behaviour, which the tribunal heard she described as “bullish”, before raising a further complaint of indirect harassment related to a protected characteristic.

In a document setting out her grievance, she said: “The last six months at this job has made me feel like I have suffered a death by 1,000 cuts.

“Due to working in a hostile and toxic environment my GP signed me off work with work-related stress on 29th July 2024. This is after months of harassment and bullying.

“I passionately believe that this was caused by the actions of Mr Atkins (and) Mr Smith.”

Ms Hayes was later dismissed from the company.

Judge Buckley said in a judgment: “I have accepted the impact that this conduct had on the claimant.

“From a subjective point of view, it clearly created a hostile, humiliating and offensive environment for her.

“In my view, taken as a whole, it is reasonable for an individual of Irish heritage to find the repeated use of the terms ‘potato’, ‘paddy’, ‘stupid paddy’ and ‘p****’ offensive and humiliating.

“These phrases are overtly linked to race, particularly when considered together rather than in isolation. On that basis I find that the conduct was linked to race.

“On that basis the harassment claim succeeds.”

Mr Atkins told the Daily Mail that the proceedings were “nonsense from start to finish”.