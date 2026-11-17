Reeves was fighting Gary Cully on August 1st this year at the 3Arena but was knocked out in the 10th round

Gary Culley (right) in action against Lee Reeves at 3Arena, Dublin. Picture date: Saturday August 1, 2026. Picture: PA Images/Alamy

By Georgia Bell

Irish boxer Lee Reeves has died aged 31, just three months after being seriously injured in a boxing match in Dublin, according to his promoter.

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Reeves was fighting Gary Cully on August 1st this year at the 3Arena but was knocked out in the 10th round. The pair were competing for the BUI Celtic light-welterweight title. Following the bout, Reeves was carried out of the ring on a stretcher and was admitted to hospital in a "critical but stable" condition. He underwent surgery and has since been in a ​medically induced coma. The news of his death was announced by his promoter, Queensberry, and has been met with a flood of tributes. Read more: Tiger Woods to make golf comeback nine months after Florida car crash Read more: Jake Paul announces Christmas Eve boxing comeback in Dubai - but YouTuber-turned-fighter yet to reveal opponent

Jonathan O'Brien, Reeves' friend and coach, said the 31-year-old "fought so hard till the end". Posting on Instagram, O’Brien wrote: "Goodbye son, sleep tight, you fought so hard till the end. We love you so much, rest in peace with your mam and brother waiting at the heavenly gates. Look over your sisters and your father, give them the strength to get through this. We love you Lee," As news spread of his sad death, Cully, his opponent in the last bout, paid tribute to his friend, who he said he had known for years. He said: "I still remember the stadium days when I used to watch Lee in the nationals, the weight above me, and [I would] always be impressed by his fights and his flashy gear, "What a character and a gent. It's never been nothing but love between us champ, can't really believe I'm writing this but RIP brother."