The Global Sumud Flotilla, made up of 43 boats and 500 activists at its height, is attempting to carry humanitarian aid to Gaza

A Gaza-bound Sumud flotilla boat is escorted into the port of Ashdod after being intercepted by Israeli navy soldiers. Picture: Alamy

By Ella Bennett

At least 14 Irish citizens were detained after Israel intercepted a flotilla carrying aid to Gaza, Ireland’s deputy premier has said.

Simon Harris, who is also the Foreign Affairs Minister, said there may be two other citizens whose presence is still being verified. There are no reports of injuries among the Irish citizens, he said. Meanwhile, Taoiseach Micheal Martin said Israel’s interception of the aid flotilla would constitute a breach of international maritime law if it happened in international waters. The Global Sumud Flotilla, made up of 43 boats and 500 activists at its height, is attempting to carry humanitarian aid to Gaza. Read more: Greta Thunberg 'safe and healthy', claims IDF after intercepting aid flotilla bound for Gaza Read more: Greta Thunberg's Gaza-bound flotilla hit by multiple drones, activists say

Israel brings seized Global Sumud Flotilla ships and activists to Ashdod Port. Picture: Getty

The vessels had been sailing in international waters north of Egypt and had entered what activists and others called a “danger zone”. While still in international waters, it is an area where the Israeli navy has in the past stopped other boats attempting to break its blockade, and which the flotilla has been warned not to cross. Several Irish citizens were on board vessels which the Israeli navy intercepted on the way to the Palestinian territory on Wednesday night. Organisers said not all vessels were intercepted in the initial response and at least one had proceeded towards Gaza.

Sinn Fein senator Chris Andrews was among those detained after the boat he was on was boarded. Mr Andrews had been on the Spectre which was intercepted by Israeli forces off the coast of Egypt. Several activists posted videos on social media in which they said Israeli naval vessels were approaching the flotilla and ordering them to turn their engines off. Sinn Fein leader Mary Lou McDonald told reporters on Thursday: “We lost contact with Chris yesterday evening, approximately 30 minutes before the boat he was on was illegally intercepted. We understand that he and others have been illegally detained at sea by the Israelis. “There must be a reckoning for Israel. Ireland stands with the people of Gaza and Palestine. We stand against genocide, occupation and brutalisation.”

