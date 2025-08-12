Martha Nolan-O'Slattara, 33, was found unconscious onboard a boat docked at the Montauk Yacht Club. Picture: TikTok

By Jacob Paul

A jet-setting Irish fashion designer who was found dead on a yacht in the Hamptons, New York, had recently finalised a divorce.

Earlier that night, Ms Nolan-O’Slattara had allegedly texted him saying that she would get an Uber home after what she referred to as a business outing. She founded luxury bathing suit company East x East in 2021, recently opening a new shop at Gurney's Montauk Resort and Seawater Spa. However, it remains unclear who she was meeting onboard the Ripple on the night of her death. Passers-by attempted CPR until paramedics arrived but she was pronounced dead at the scene. Her business partner Dylan Grace posted on Instagram: “We dreamed big together, laughed harder than anyone else could understand and built so much from nothing. “I’m truly blessed and grateful to have had you in my life.”

The Irish woman's body was found on a boat called 'The Ripple'.