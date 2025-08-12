Irish fashion designer found dead on Hamptons yacht 'had recently finalised divorce'
A jet-setting Irish fashion designer who was found dead on a yacht in the Hamptons, New York, had recently finalised a divorce.
The body of Martha Nolan-O’Slattara, 33, was found on a boat in the upmarket Hamptons town of Montauk on August 5.
She had been in the middle of uncontested divorce proceedings with her husband, Sam Ryan, as recently as April, according to New York County Supreme Court filings.
The filings, seen by the New York Post, reveal the couple’s marriage ended just months before Ms Nolan-O’Slattara was found dead at around midnight last Tuesday.
She had since reportedly moved onto a new relationship with a man she had plans to marry.
He was not on board the 54-foot SeaRay yacht named 'Ripple' where his partner was found dead, according to the Irish Independent.
Earlier that night, Ms Nolan-O’Slattara had allegedly texted him saying that she would get an Uber home after what she referred to as a business outing.
She founded luxury bathing suit company East x East in 2021, recently opening a new shop at Gurney's Montauk Resort and Seawater Spa.
However, it remains unclear who she was meeting onboard the Ripple on the night of her death.
Passers-by attempted CPR until paramedics arrived but she was pronounced dead at the scene.
Her business partner Dylan Grace posted on Instagram: “We dreamed big together, laughed harder than anyone else could understand and built so much from nothing.
“I’m truly blessed and grateful to have had you in my life.”
Investigators say Ms Nolan-O’Slatarra’s body displayed no signs of violence but have not ruled out foul play.
Irish police said that the loss of Ms Nolan-O’Slattara was ‘an absolutely devastating blow to the family’.
“A young, beautiful, very talented, creative woman. Our thoughts and our prayers are with the family, and I can’t comment any further than that, other than to say it is a devastating loss for the family and for the community in Carlow.”
A member of the yacht club told the New York Times: “She was well known in the community. She was very friendly, always smiling.”
A spokesman for the yacht club said: “Our team is cooperating with law enforcement in their ongoing investigation and remains committed to the safety and well-being of our guests and staff.”
Ms Nolan-O'Slattara was originally from Carlow, Ireland and moved to Manhattan in 2015.