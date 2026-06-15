The Irish Government is considering a social media ban for under-16s, but would hope to move at European Union level.

“I believe some proposals will emanate from the Commission in respect of social media, protecting young people and potentially moving in the direction that the UK has,” he said.

Speaking to media in Dublin on Monday morning, Mr Martin said they are looking at a similar ban in a European Union context.

Taoiseach Micheál Martin and Tánaiste Simon Harris both welcomed the UK Prime Minister Sir Keir Starmer’s move, describing social media as the public health risk of our time.

“There is a growing groundswell of national governments coming to the view that we do have to do more to protect young people, the precise mechanisms of a ban need to be worked out. People are observing the Australian decision and how that is working.

“It’s like any area where harm is being done, we have taken measures: tobacco, alcohol; we have taken measures to protect people, we do that across the board, social media is the public health issue of our time, and governments have to act.”

He added: “It would be very preferable if, at European Union level, we could arrive at a decision in terms of banning social media for children, and the precise mechanisms around that.”

Mr Harris hailed Sir Keir for “showing real leadership” in terms of social media.

“I think Prime Minister Starmer has shown some real leadership on this, I welcome that, I think it’s positive,” he said.

“I think the social experimentation with the minds of our young people is real, it’s worrying, I think it’s potentially the mental health and wellbeing challenge of our time.

“It’s always been the preference of this Government that we would act on a European level.

“I hope that this is an issue that Europe can arrive at a consensus view on because I know a lot of governments across the European Union are concerned.

“So, the most impactful thing we could see would be the EU moving quickly and together on this but, if it doesn’t, Ireland has the right of its own domestic legislation.”