Daniel Kinahan has been remanded in custody after appearing before an Irish court charged with directing an organised crime group.

Kinahan, 49, was not represented by a lawyer during the brief hearing before three judges at the Special Criminal Court in Dublin.

He was charged with directing the activities of a criminal organisation between October 18 2015 and April 6 2017.

Kinahan was extradited to Ireland from Dubai in an Irish Government jet.

He appeared in the dock wearing a black hoodie and put on a pair of dark-rimmed glasses after taking his seat.

Detective Sergeant Colin Davidson told the court that he had arrested Kinahan at Casement Aerodrome in Baldonnel at 6.49pm that day.

Kinahan was remanded to next appear on October 5.

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