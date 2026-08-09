Irish 'crime boss' Daniel Kinahan remanded in custody after Dubai extradition
Daniel Kinahan is an alleged leader of the Kinahan organised crime group.
Daniel Kinahan has been remanded in custody after appearing before an Irish court charged with directing an organised crime group.
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Kinahan, 49, was not represented by a lawyer during the brief hearing before three judges at the Special Criminal Court in Dublin.
He was charged with directing the activities of a criminal organisation between October 18 2015 and April 6 2017.
Kinahan was extradited to Ireland from Dubai in an Irish Government jet.
He appeared in the dock wearing a black hoodie and put on a pair of dark-rimmed glasses after taking his seat.
Detective Sergeant Colin Davidson told the court that he had arrested Kinahan at Casement Aerodrome in Baldonnel at 6.49pm that day.
Kinahan was remanded to next appear on October 5.
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It comes after the arrest in April in the United Arab Emirates (UAE) of the Dublin boxing promoter, who is an alleged leader of the Kinahan organised crime group.
Kinahan was detained on foot of an arrest warrant issued by the Irish courts in relation to alleged serious organised crime offences.
Earlier, the ministers of justice for Ireland and the United Arab Emirates confirmed the extradition, after a formal request submitted by Irish authorities, and the final decision was issued after a judgment by the Dubai Court of Cassation, in accordance with the extradition treaty between the two countries.
Jim O’Callaghan and Abdullah bin Sultan bin Awad Al Nuaimi said that the final extradition decision “reflects the steadfast commitment of both countries to the rule of law and reinforces international judicial co-operation”.