Conservative leader says party would pay for defence system, but struggles to tell LBC's Nick Ferrari how it would work

By William Mata

Kemi Badenoch has pledged to create an "iron dome" defence system to protect Britain, although the Conservative leader has struggled to say how it will work.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

Speaking from the Conservative conference, the leader of the opposition said the so-called Britannia Shield would provide a network of radar, command and control systems to detect incoming strikes along with interceptor missiles and counter-drone capabilities. However, when pressed by Nick Ferrari on LBC, Ms Badenoch was unable to say how many units would be needed or how they would be deployed. “You’re going to need someone who works in the defence industry to explain to you exactly how it works," she said. She said the Conservatives had identified £1bn a year for 10 years, compared with what she claimed was Labour spending of £70m a year. However, when asked how many units the plan would involve, Ms Badenoch replied: “I can’t - I cannot do that. It is a system, and I have been told that this is how it will work.” Here is what an iron dome is and what a British version could look like. Read also: 'Mega-dinghies' capable of smuggling around 1,700 migrants across the Channel seized at UK airport

Kemi Badenoch said that integrating missile defence systems was part of the Tory plan. Picture: Getty

What is an iron dome? The Iron Dome is Israel's highly prized air defence system, which was developed by Israel's state-owned Rafael Advanced Defence Systems with US support. It is made up of a series of mobile units placed throughout the country, and when their radars detect a threat, the information is sent to a "battle management centre". The dome, which is manned 24 hours a day, reacts within a matter of seconds and was designed to protect against missiles with a range of 2.5 to 43 miles. It has blocked more than 90% of rockets fired towards Israel.

Iron Dome interceptions of missiles over Israel. Picture: Alamy

What missile defence system does Britain have? At present, the UK combines its own defences with alliances with other nations' defences, including Nato's Integrated Air and Missile Defence system. However, changes and improvements are set to follow. "Given the changing nature of the aerial threat, the UK is considered by many to be increasingly vulnerable," the government has said. "Several commentators have called for the development of a UK missile defence shield, or iron dome, akin to Israel’s air defence system. Others disagree, with some calling for more targeted measures including the deployment of military assets to protect major population centres and the UK’s critical national infrastructure." Andy Burnham's government is yet to set out what could happen next. The Labour Government has pledged reach defence spending of 3.5% GDP by 2035, with a target for 3% funding to be set out in the spending review. Plans set out in the defence investment plan (Dip) will see spending rise to 2.7% of GDP by 2027/28, but there are no firm details on how further increases will be achieved beyond that date.

Tory leader Kemi Badenoch arriving at the Conservative Party conference. Picture: Alamy