Defence Chief Sir Richard Knighton revealed to LBC talks are ongoing about developing an Iron Dome defence system over the UK.

Sir Richard told Andrew Marr the UK is developing an Iron Dome as "Russia's capability and willingness to use ballistic and cruise missiles has become more apparent".

The Chief of the Defence Staff explained: "We call it integrated air and missile defence, and we have, over 30 years, not really faced a threat from the air in that way.

"The threat has evolved, Russia's capability and willingness to use ballistic and cruise missiles has become more apparent.

"It's been become clear that that peace dividend needs to be reversed, and we need to invest more in our radar capability, in our airborne air defence, and also in, ultimately, our ability to shoot down these drones and cruise missiles."

An Iron Dome is a mobile air defence system, developed by Israel, to intercept and destroy incoming short-range rockets, artillery shells, and drones.

This comes as Defence Secretary John Healey told the House of Commons that more than a third of the £400 million annual budget for UK Defence Innovation will be spent on developing and deploying drone capabilities to protect the UK and its allies, citing increasing Russian drone activity and wider hostile state behaviour.

