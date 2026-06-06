“These things come from a place over time, they erode public trust, and they also lead to a feeling that things have moved too far in an anti-racist direction.”

Ali Miraj tries to explain to Caller Nitzan why he's so worried and why he thinks 'we're heading for a dark place' following Henry Nowak's Murder. Nitzan doesn't see how race is involved, but Ali reminds him that the reason why this has captured the public discourse is because of the murderer playing 'the race card'.