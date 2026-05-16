00:00 Caller Ian notes that Burnham has never fought a 'competitive' election and wonders if he'll hit the same stumbling blocks as Kamala Harris.

03:34 Caller Peter feels Burnham's oratory makes him more JFK than Kamala Harris...

07:13 Caller Anthony warns against 'false prophets' and believes Burnham's economic offer is a bit 'threadbare'.

09:18 Caller Joshua believes the only party in the UK that thinks of their leader as a 'messiah' is Reform.

12:30 Caller Ayo thinks Burnham has been 'selfish' by seeking a seat in Westminster.

15:52 Caller Simon sees Burnham as the Labour party's Liz Truss.

19:22 Caller Richard is a Labour voter but can't believe none of their 403 MPs challenged Starmer in a leadership contest.

21:38 Caller Lee wants to know what exactly everyone sees in the 'King of the North'.

27:15 Caller Michael disagrees with the premise of the phone-in, insisting that nobody within the Labour party would describe Burnham as 'the messiah'.

32:20 Caller Stephen agrees with Ali that it's embarrassing that nobody in the PLP has put their head above the parapet.

34:17 Caller Semena is torn, but wonders if a 'golden ticket' of Burnham + Streeting is the way forward.

36:16 Caller Anne is in Makerfield and feels a bit daunted by the decision facing her in the by-election.