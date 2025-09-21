Each year, it happens earlier. We leave summer behind with its long evenings, holidays and outdoor buzz, and instead of being welcomed into autumn, we’re rushed headfirst into Christmas.

Shops brim with tinsel before the leaves have fallen. Social media fills with festive light trails, Christmas markets and “magical woodland” events. Autumn, with all its richness and quiet wisdom, is squeezed out.

So, I find myself asking: is autumn the forgotten season?

For me, the answer is yes. And yet, it’s also the season we need most.

The Pause We Skip

Life moves in cycles. Summer is outward and expansive; winter is inward and still. Autumn is the bridge - the pause between inhale and exhale. It’s a moment to reflect, reset and prepare. But as a culture, we skip it. We leap from the peak of summer into the frenzy of Christmas, bypassing the season that could help us slow down and prevent burnout.

A Season of Letting Go

Autumn invites release. Just as trees shed their leaves, we can shed habits, obligations and projects that no longer serve us. But letting go takes time: space for journaling, conversation, community and self-care. Instead, we cram in deadlines, Black Friday shopping and endless festive prep. The result? Exhaustion before December even begins.

At my events - from yoga mornings with pumpkin cake to networking workshops painting ceramic pumpkins - I see how hungry people are for this slower rhythm. They arrive frazzled, apologising for not having “done enough.” They leave calmer, more connected, reminded that productivity isn’t the only measure of worth.

Autumn as a Feminine Season

In women’s health, autumn is often compared to the pre-menstrual phase of the cycle - sensitive, intuitive, raw. It asks us to set boundaries, care for ourselves, and honour lower energy. Ignore it, and overwhelm follows. Respect it, and it becomes a time for discernment and planning. Yet our culture, much like with this stage of the cycle, struggles to honour autumn. Instead of reflecting, we pile on more expectations.

A Culture Obsessed with Growth

We’ve normalised summer-level productivity all year. But in nature, growth is seasonal. Farmers don’t expect harvest in January. Trees don’t blossom in November. Yet in business and life, we push for “more” without pause.

In my work, I use autumn to plan, nurture my team, and host grounding events rather than big launches. Businesses can do the same - hosting seasonal events, creating autumn-specific campaigns, and leaning into community. My walking groups are busier than ever because people crave connection.

The Subtle Gifts of Autumn

If we slow down, autumn offers gifts no other season can:

Shorter days that encourage rhythm and rest



Cooler evenings that invite candles, hearty meals and nourishment



Smaller, more meaningful gatherings where real connection happens

These are subtle gifts. They don’t shout like Christmas lights. They whisper. But if we keep rushing, we’ll miss them completely.

Why It Matters

If we erase autumn, we erase the space for transition. We lose the rhythm that protects us from burnout. By December, many of us are already depleted, and Christmas becomes another task rather than a joy.

What if instead we honoured autumn? Used September to reflect, October to recalibrate, November to prepare? We’d arrive at Christmas with more energy and more presence.

Reclaiming Autumn

Reclaiming the season can be simple:

Light a candle in the evening



Keep a gratitude journal



Walk through the woods once a week



Gather with friends or colleagues for connection, not productivity



Challenge the rush - say no to Christmas in September



Autumn isn’t just another season. It’s a reminder that slowing down is wisdom, not weakness. And in a world that only pushes forward, that wisdom may be the most powerful gift of all.