LBC callers consider if Nigel Farage is 'fit to govern' as his finances come under scrutiny.

Nigel Farage is reportedly fearing having to face a by-election if he is found to have broken rules over his £5 million gift from a Thai-based crypto billionaire.

0:00 | Is Farage sacrificing being PM, asks Ben Kentish

4:05 | Is Farage even 'fit to govern', asks Dan

9:28 | Farage has delivered 'enormous political change', says Steve

12:55 | Farage's record 'speaks for itself', argues Ned

19:04 | Ben argues that Farage's part-time job is being an MP

The Reform UK leader is under investigation by the Parliament’s Standards Commissioner into whether he should have declared the payment.

Potential punishment if found to have breached the rules varies from an apology in front of the House of Commons to a suspension.

But if banned for ten more days, Mr Farage would face a potential recall petition, which is a process that can trigger a by-election in Clacton, Essex, if at least ten per cent of voters in a constituency sign the petition.