Is diversity really Britain's strength or has multiculturalism failed?

Katharine Birbalsingh, headteacher and founder of the Michaela Community School, known as Britain's strictest headteacher, joins Ali Miraj to discuss her new book, Diversity Is Not Our Strength: How the Left and Right Broke Multiculturalism and How to Fix It.

Birbalsingh takes calls on immigration, identity politics, patriotism, white guilt and the role of Christianity in British society.

00:00 | Introducing Britain's strictest headteacher and her new book

13:38 | Caller Nick agrees education is at the root of many problems, but argues both left and right have something to offer

18:02 | Caller Chandra argues diversity brings innovation and freshness, and that everyone deserves dignity and respect

20:09 | Listener Scott asks 'should children salute the British flag or sing the national anthem at school?'

24:33 | Caller Mo challenges Katharine's claim that young people lack work ethic

29:00 | Caller Dan questions what Catherine means by Christian values

33:06 | Caller Ali argues that austerity, inequality and declining opportunities have undermined young people's sense of belonging

36:16 | Caller Peter argues that a shared national identity is needed, but questions whether it can replace deeper cultural identities

40:01 | Caller Amanda shares an experience from a Christian primary school where a Muslim family questioned its Christmas nativity celebrations

42:11 | Caller Timmy backs Katharine's approach, saying strict school rules and discipline helped him understand responsibility

44:54 | Caller John raises the Windrush scandal as examples of people being let down by the state