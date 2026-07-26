'Is diversity still our strength?' asks Ali Miraj
| Updated: 1h ago
"'Diversity is our strength' is a punchline for useful idiots.”
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In the wake of a suspected Islamist terror attack in Berlin, Ali Miraj reflects inwards on the current state of Britain and asks whether diversity is still our strength. Caller Robert answers his question emphatically by calling the phrase 'a punchline for useful idiots' and saying that 'unity' is what actually gives you strength.