Soap fans will have to do without both Coronation Street and Emmerdale on Tuesday night, with football taking precedence above both ITV staples.

Coronation Street and Emmerdale will both be back on Wednesday, Thursday, and Friday.

Arsenal v Chelsea will be the other semi final on Wednesday night, but this will be shown on Sky Sports in the UK - freeing up ITV to show both soaps as planned.

It means that neither will be shown tonight, with the Newcastle United v Manchester City Carabao Cup semi final being broadcast from 7.30-10.25pm.

ITV is only one week into its new-look "power hour" format of showing Corrie and the farm back to back, but sport has thrown off this schedule.

ITV told fans that episodes are also available from 7am on ITVX and YouTube on the days they are on TV.

The broadcaster began its new schedule, which swapped hour-long episodes several days per week, for the 30 minute format - with showings of both soaps every day.

The new look kicked off with a crossover episode of the soaps in a one-hour long special called Corriedale on January 5, with characters from both series' appearing in an explosive start to the year.

Executive producer Iain MacLeod said: "[It was] like the Marvel multiverse assembling.

"And then gradually you think, if you're going to do it, why not go huge? Which is what we've elected to do."

He added: "I think fans of both shows will enjoy the opportunity, just for this hour, to see what's it like if your favourite character from over here interacts with your favourite character from over there."

But while some fans on social media have welcomed the changes, others preferred the longer, less frequent, format.

"I wanted one hour episodes, three times a week instead, these 30 minutes on separate days is not enough," one said on Instagram. Others added that they were now recording episodes and watching back-to-back.

ITV boss Kevin Lygo said: "The new commissioning pattern is viewer-led.

"We already give more choice than ever to viewers on how they watch us through ITVX, and we want to present their favourite soap to them in the most digestible way."