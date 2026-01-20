The Islamic State Khorasan Province (ISKP), a branch of the terror group operating in Central Asia, says a suicide bomber deliberately targeted Chinese nationals in Kabul

By Rebecca Henrys

The Islamic State (IS) has claimed responsibility for an explosion at a Chinese-run restaurant in central Kabul that has killed seven people and wounded at least a dozen more.

The blast occurred in a Chinese restaurant in the Shahr-e-Naw district of the Afghan capital, according to Kabul police command spokesman Khalid Zadran. The Islamic State Khorasan Province (ISKP), a branch of the terrorist group operating in Central Asia, has said that a suicide bomber deliberately targeted Chinese nationals. However, local security forces have disputed this, saying that the explosion was caused by a gas cylinder. ISKP's propaganda outlet said that the terrorist waited for a large number of Chinese nationals to enter the establishment before detonating his bomb. Read more: Iran protests death toll 'over 16,000' as Khamenei blames bloodshed on US and Israel Read more: 'It’s lunacy! Completely mad!' Security expert warns China’s London mega-embassy could become European spy base Lucas Webber, a senior threat intelligence analyst at Tech Against Terrorism and senior research fellow at The Soufan Center, told LBC that the attack was not just aimed at harming Chinese nationals but also sending a political message to China.

"Today’s ISKP-claimed attack in Kabul targeting Chinese nationals underscores how Afghanistan has become a front line in the jihadist campaign against Beijing," he said. "The operation appears calibrated not only to inflict casualties, but to send a political message: China’s growing presence in Afghanistan, and its partnership with the Taliban authorities, will come at a security cost. "Given the target set, tactics, and timing, along with ISKP's rapid claim, Islamic State Khorasan Province is the clear perpetrator, fitting its established operational signature." The police spokesperson said the restaurant was jointly owned by an Afghan man, a Chinese national and his wife, and was popular with Chinese Muslims. He added that one Chinese national and six Afghans were killed and several others were wounded. Chinese state broadcaster CCTV said two Chinese people had been seriously injured and a security guard killed in the blast.

