Is Jensen Huang a Trump supporter?
Nvidia chief executive makes a comeback after some input from the US President
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Jensen Huang has been reinstated as the chief executive of Nvidia, the US tech giant he co-founded, after he resigned in the wake of an affair with an alleged spy.
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The Taiwanese-American was welcomed back to the helm by Donald Trump after the announcement on Monday, with the US President sharing a mocked-up image of the returning chief defiantly holding a bra.
Mr Huang stepped down on November 12 after reports of extramarital affairs, including one with former Megaspeed executive Alice Huang, whom US officials suspect of being a Chinese spy.
He also had affairs with two Nvidia employees, but Mr Trump had said his returrn "wouldn't be a bad idea," while Elon Musk was among those to sign a petition for Mr Huang to make a comeback.
Nvidia shares surged by 31% on Monday after the return was confirmed, which reportedly led to Mr Trump, who has investments in the company, personally making up to $15million (£11m).
Mr Trump is now facing a backlash over his intervention to bring about Mr Huang's return.
Several US lawmakers questioned Mr Trump's assessment that the return posed no national security risk.
The US Commerce Department also added Megaspeed, an Nvidia partner based in Singapore, to its trade blacklist on Monday.
But how well do the two men know each other?
Is Jensen Huang a Trump supporter?
Mr Trump pushed for the reinstatement of Mr Huang, stating that he thought the Nvidia founder had done nothing wrong, and contacted the board to push for his return.
It seems the President's support for his comeback goes beyond the ethical standpoint of a belief in his innocence, with Mr Trump stating: "The bigger threat would be losing the brain power of somebody like Jensen."
The two men met for the first time in January 2025, during a White House event.
They have since crossed paths on many previous occasions, including dinners at the White House and roundtables with other tech leaders in discussions about AI.
Mr Huang has also been to the President's Mar-a-Lago residence for a donors' dinner, which suggests that he had either donated in the past, had been courted, or was considered a person of influence for networking.
The Nvidia boss has also joined Mr Trump for overseas trips, including a summit for tech leaders in Riyadh, and then met Sir Keir Starmer alongside the President on a trip to the UK in September 2025.
When King Charles attended a state dinner this April, Mr Huang was back in the presence of the British establishment.
Mr Huang and Mr Trump have grown even closer over the course of 2026, and the Nvidia boss joined the President on a trip to China and was then an unexpected guest in the White House when Mr Trump announced changes to Dulles International Airport in July.
When Chinese President Xi Jinping visited for a state dinner in September, Mr Huang and his wife, Lori, were sitting at Mr Trump's table alongside Mr Musk and Apple boss Tim Cook.
“He’s still a young guy, handsome guy," Mr Trump said of him in September. "Look at him. He’s a very handsome guy.”
Mr Trump has also been gushing about Mr Huang's "genius" and is known to have stocks and shares in Nvidia.
Mr Huang has been less outspoken about his thoughts in the other direction, but he has certainly kept in close counsel with the US President and appears to be an ally - even if he has not declared himself a fully-fledged supporter, in the same way Mr Musk did during the 2024 presidential campaign.
The President reportedly said that Mr Huang "learned a lesson" as a result of the scandal, adding that he has done a "very thorough investigation" which he said revealed nothing more than "bad judgement".
The two men spoke on the phone on Sunday, according to PBS, and did not deny that he had been briefed about Alice Huang's affair with Mr Huang.
Nvidia said that it had received input from "senior levels of the US government" in reaching its decision to reinstate the co-founder.
"There is nothing wrong with a comeback, and they came back and did the right thing," Mr Trump said.