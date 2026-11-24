Nvidia chief executive makes a comeback after some input from the US President

Trump has lunch with Jensen Huang, Mark Zuckerberg and Elon Musk. Picture: Pictorial Press Ltd/Alamy

By William Mata

Jensen Huang has been reinstated as the chief executive of Nvidia, the US tech giant he co-founded, after he resigned in the wake of an affair with an alleged spy.

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Trump stands alongside Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang. Picture: Blueee/Alamy

Is Jensen Huang a Trump supporter? Mr Trump pushed for the reinstatement of Mr Huang, stating that he thought the Nvidia founder had done nothing wrong, and contacted the board to push for his return. It seems the President's support for his comeback goes beyond the ethical standpoint of a belief in his innocence, with Mr Trump stating: "The bigger threat would be losing the brain power of somebody like Jensen." The two men met for the first time in January 2025, during a White House event. They have since crossed paths on many previous occasions, including dinners at the White House and roundtables with other tech leaders in discussions about AI. Mr Huang has also been to the President's Mar-a-Lago residence for a donors' dinner, which suggests that he had either donated in the past, had been courted, or was considered a person of influence for networking. The Nvidia boss has also joined Mr Trump for overseas trips, including a summit for tech leaders in Riyadh, and then met Sir Keir Starmer alongside the President on a trip to the UK in September 2025.

Jensen Huang and his wife Lori smile during a State Dinner with President Donald Trump and China's President Xi Jinping in the East Room of the White House, Thursday, Sept. 24, 2026, in Washington. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon). Picture: Associated Press/Alamy