Nick Ferrari and his callers consider why it's 'so difficult' to remain as PM.

As Keir Starmer’s premiership comes under pressure, Nick Ferrari and his callers consider why the UK has such a hard time keeping Prime Ministers.

0:00 | Nick calls back to the resignations of Johnson, Sunak, and Truss

0:52 | Pollster Lord Hayward on whether being PM is an ‘impossible job’

3:40 | Nathan reiterates that people ‘want change’ and Starmer ‘doesn’t inspire’

5:06 | David argues previous PMs ‘made terrible mistakes’

6:58 | David says it’s ‘easy to be PM during good times’

8:12 | There’s been ‘no depth’ in government since Blair, says Adam

9:39 | Nick notes that even Larry the Cat is playing his part

9:53 | Thomas believes there’s never been an ‘easier time to be PM’

10:49 | Paul says that PMs ‘can’t get away with BS anymore’

The problems are mounting for the Prime Minister, after a dismal showing at last week's local elections in which Labour lost more than 1,400 councillors.