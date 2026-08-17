As Britain emerges from its fifth heatwave of the summer, Laila Cunningham asks whether Net Zero is worth the extra cost.

00:12 Caller Glynn makes the case against Net Zero on the grounds that 'plants need CO2'.

01:56 Caller Mark puts his faith in NASA scientists, not LBC callers 'with a science GCSE at best'.

08:53 Caller Vincent believes it's 'crazy' not to want to exploit the oil in the North Sea.