Is the pursuit of Net Zero 'worth it'?
"This year was hot, but it's going to get hotter."
| Updated: 39m ago
As Britain emerges from its fifth heatwave of the summer, Laila Cunningham asks whether Net Zero is worth the extra cost.
Listen to this article
Loading audio...
00:12 Caller Glynn makes the case against Net Zero on the grounds that 'plants need CO2'.
01:56 Caller Mark puts his faith in NASA scientists, not LBC callers 'with a science GCSE at best'.
08:53 Caller Vincent believes it's 'crazy' not to want to exploit the oil in the North Sea.