Is the UK 'too weak' to stand up to Trump? LBC callers debate
"This isn't about morality"
Ali Miraj's callers debate NATO’s future, Britain’s military weakness, quiet diplomacy versus hardball, and whether Europe must finally break its dependence on the US.
00:00 | Simon argues NATO is ‘effectively finished’.
04:11 | Alex warns the US is an ‘unreliable ally’ and Britain must prepare for independence.
06:31 | Zac says Trump is ‘playing hardball’ because he knows Europe relies on the US for defence.
09:20 | Andrew accuses Europe and the UK of ‘hypocrisy’.
12:19 | Mark calls for confronting Trump directly.
14:51 | Penny says Europe should engage Turkey before America does.
17:40 | Louise delivers a structured, strategic intervention that impresses Ali.
24:39 | Aaron thinks it’s all about ‘legacy and ego’.
27:58 | Rod says that Trump’s strategic logic on Greenland ‘makes sense’, even if people find it ‘abhorrent’.
31:35 | Milo takes a hard-realist view: ‘Europe must stop being squeamish and accept that US politics is transactional’.