Ali Miraj's callers debate NATO’s future, Britain’s military weakness, quiet diplomacy versus hardball, and whether Europe must finally break its dependence on the US.



00:00 | Simon argues NATO is ‘effectively finished’.

04:11 | Alex warns the US is an ‘unreliable ally’ and Britain must prepare for independence.

06:31 | Zac says Trump is ‘playing hardball’ because he knows Europe relies on the US for defence.

09:20 | Andrew accuses Europe and the UK of ‘hypocrisy’.

12:19 | Mark calls for confronting Trump directly.

14:51 | Penny says Europe should engage Turkey before America does.

17:40 | Louise delivers a structured, strategic intervention that impresses Ali.

24:39 | Aaron thinks it’s all about ‘legacy and ego’.

27:58 | Rod says that Trump’s strategic logic on Greenland ‘makes sense’, even if people find it ‘abhorrent’.

31:35 | Milo takes a hard-realist view: ‘Europe must stop being squeamish and accept that US politics is transactional’.