Two Afghan men have been convicted after a 14-year-old girl was raped and sexually assaulted on a London-bound train.

Baryalai Rahimi, 25, and Mirebadurahman Sadat, 29, approached the girl at Sturry station, near Canterbury, Kent, before boarding the train with her on February 5, British Transport Police said.

Rahimi raped the girl in a train toilet before leaving her with Sadat, who subjected her to a sustained sexual assault.

00:00 | Nick Ferrari says 'we cannot ignore something that is appearing to stare us in the face.'

01:32 | Dr Mike Jones, a former Executive Director at the Migration Watch UK, says if the full figures are released, 'it will undermine the narrative that diversity is our strength'.

06:07 | Caller Martin says 'you only need to look at who is running Afghanistan'.

08:31 | Caller Mark believes the government is 'taking us for idiots'.

09:50 | Caller Helen is worries about her autistic daughter's safety.

13:03 | Caller Anthony is curious to see how tough the sentencing will be for the criminals.

14:12 | Caller Antonia adds that we should also know what the rape and sexual assault stats are for women attacked by men they know - not just strangers.