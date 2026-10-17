Could Donald Trump's changing approach to Russia and Ukraine threaten the future of NATO?

LBC Washington Correspondent Simon Marks joins Vanessa Feltz to examine whether Trump's actions form part of a broader strategy to 'collapse NATO' and question whether the US President would come to the defence of another NATO member in the event of an attack.

Callers then join Vanessa and Simon in the debate.

00:00 | Simon Marks on Trump, Putin and Ukraine

10:28 | Elon Musk, Starlink and Ukraine

13:25 | Dave asks: 'Should the US remain in NATO?'

18:12 | Mohammed wonders if Trump is preventing World War Three

21:29 | John: Is the West 'in love with Ukraine'?

24:57 | Michael calls for Europe to stand up to Putin

28:21 | Matt: Should Britain cut ties with Trump?

31:37 | Seamus says Europe must 'survive Trump'