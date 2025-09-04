Is Donald Trump unwell? The evidence as president brands rumours as 'fake news'
Donald Trump responded to conspiracy theories that he had died by appearing at a press conference, where he dismissed reports of his ill-health as “fake news”.
The US president had not been since for six days from last Wednesday but returned on Tuesday to announce the US Space Command will be moved from Colorado to Alabama.
The flames had been fanned when JD Vance said in an interview on Wednesday with USA Today that he is ready to assume the presidency if a “terrible tragedy” occurred.
Mr Trump told the press conference that he was "very active" over the weekend, before blaming the "fake news" for the rumours that he had died or had a severe illness.
Having recently turned 79, he will become the oldest ever president in office by the end of his term in 2029 and rumours persist that he might run for a third term.
Mr Trump clapped back at reporters who asked questions of his health.
“You wouldn't see [Biden] for a long time and nobody ever said there was ever anything wrong with him, and we know he wasn't in the greatest of shape,” he said.
“It’s fake news,” he added. “It’s so fake, that’s why the media has so little credibility,”
Despite vehemently denying he is unwell, rumours persist that Mr Trump might be struggling and contrast with his own declaration that he is the “healthiest president ever”.
Bruises on hands
Back in February, Mr Trump appeared with bruises on his hands while meeting with French president Emmanuel Macron.
White House press secretary Karoline Leavitt claimed this was due to him shaking hands with more people than “any president in history” while others suggested it could be a sign of age.
American medics have speculated that the bruises might be senile purpura, a normal sign of aging, but could be evidence of using blood thinning medication, undisclosed anticoagulant use, or even congestive heart failure.
Swollen ankles
In July, Ms Leavitt revealed that the president has chronic venous insufficiency - which had led to the noticeable symptom of his ankles swelling.
Harvard medic Dr Jeremy Faust said: “This is a pretty normal part of aging, and especially for someone in the overweight to obese category, which is where the president has always been.
“But the bigger concern is that symptoms like this do need to be evaluated for more serious conditions, and that is what happened.”
The White House said that Mr Trump does not have deep vein thrombosis or arterial disease.
Evidence of cognitive decline
Studies of Mr Trump’s performance during the 2024 presidential campaign found he spoke at far fewer events than in 2016, but his speeches were longer at an average of 82 minutes compared to 45, as well as being ruder, and more rambling.
Within his speeches, the New York Times reported a 13 per cent increase in absolute terms such as “never” and a 69 per cent rise in swear words.
He swore live on television in June in talking about Israel and Iran, the first time it is thought that a president has deliberately and consciously used the word “f***” in public.
Mr Trump’s apparent willingness to use looser language and ramble has been analysed as evidence of cognitive decline, although there is nothing scientific to back this up.
Another potential senior moment was last September when he said that an audience “went crazy” at an event which was held behind closed doors.