Donald Trump responded to conspiracy theories that he had died by appearing at a press conference, where he dismissed reports of his ill-health as “fake news”.

The US president had not been since for six days from last Wednesday but returned on Tuesday to announce the US Space Command will be moved from Colorado to Alabama.

The flames had been fanned when JD Vance said in an interview on Wednesday with USA Today that he is ready to assume the presidency if a “terrible tragedy” occurred.

Mr Trump told the press conference that he was "very active" over the weekend, before blaming the "fake news" for the rumours that he had died or had a severe illness.

Having recently turned 79, he will become the oldest ever president in office by the end of his term in 2029 and rumours persist that he might run for a third term.

Mr Trump clapped back at reporters who asked questions of his health.

“You wouldn't see [Biden] for a long time and nobody ever said there was ever anything wrong with him, and we know he wasn't in the greatest of shape,” he said.

“It’s fake news,” he added. “It’s so fake, that’s why the media has so little credibility,”

Despite vehemently denying he is unwell, rumours persist that Mr Trump might be struggling and contrast with his own declaration that he is the “healthiest president ever”.