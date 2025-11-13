Dale, who had her lover’s name tattooed on the back of her neck, had a framed photo of them together over her bed

Isabelle Dale, 23. Picture: Facebook

By Henry Moore

A prison officer who had sex with her criminal lover in a jail’s prayer room before sending him letters laced with drugs wept in court as she was told she could face years behind bars.

Isabelle Dale, 23, posted two other criminals as lookouts as she slept with Shahid Sharif, 33, in the worship area at HMP Coldingley in Surrey. Dale, who had her lover’s name tattooed on the back of her neck, had a framed photo of them together over her bed, calling herself “Miss Sneaky” in reference to his nickname. As she romped with Sharif, Dale had a second illicit relationship with another prisoner, 28-year-old Connor Money, who was serving nine years for killing his best friend during a police chase car crash. Read more: One of four prisoners 'at large' now back in custody as manhunts continue for other three Read more: Prison officer jailed for inappropriate relationship with inmate

Isabelle Dale arriving at Southwark Crown Court, London. Picture: Alamy

After their prayer room meeting, Sharif was transferred to HMP Swaleside on the Isle of Sheppey. But the relationship continued, with Dale purchasing a £3,000 engagement ring and writing love letters to the inmate which described their life together outside of prison. The letters were laced with synthetic cannabis known as “Spice.” Dale also played a key role in operating her lover’s Snapchat drug-dealing operation, the court heard. The prison officer says it was a “privilege” to know Sharif but denied the allegations against her. Despite this, she was found guilty of two counts of misconduct in a public office and conspiracy to convey a 'List A' prohibited article into prison. She wept as her conviction was announced.

Convicting both Dale and her accomplice, Judge Chris Hehir said: "You have been convicted of very grave offences indeed. I can see no alternative to a substantial custodial sentence." He said they would be sentenced at a later date. Previously, prosecutor Kieran Brand said: "On 19 July 2022, Miss Dale and Mr Sharif were seen to enter the multi faith room located off a wing within the prison together. “They remained there for four minutes while two inmates appeared to act as lookouts. “They both emerged from the room together and walked back towards the wing, with Miss Dale appearing to readjust her belt area on the right-hand side of her hip.” After their prayer room romp, Sharif messaged Dale: "It was good sharing dat love today ur pussies ammaazzzeeeingggggg." (sic).

Dale was arrested in November 2022 after visiting Sharif at Swalside prison. Picture: Facebook