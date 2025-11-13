Prison officer weeps in court after being convicted of having sex with inmate in jail prayer room
A prison officer who had sex with her criminal lover in a jail’s prayer room before sending him letters laced with drugs wept in court as she was told she could face years behind bars.
Isabelle Dale, 23, posted two other criminals as lookouts as she slept with Shahid Sharif, 33, in the worship area at HMP Coldingley in Surrey.
Dale, who had her lover’s name tattooed on the back of her neck, had a framed photo of them together over her bed, calling herself “Miss Sneaky” in reference to his nickname.
As she romped with Sharif, Dale had a second illicit relationship with another prisoner, 28-year-old Connor Money, who was serving nine years for killing his best friend during a police chase car crash.
After their prayer room meeting, Sharif was transferred to HMP Swaleside on the Isle of Sheppey.
But the relationship continued, with Dale purchasing a £3,000 engagement ring and writing love letters to the inmate which described their life together outside of prison.
The letters were laced with synthetic cannabis known as “Spice.”
Dale also played a key role in operating her lover’s Snapchat drug-dealing operation, the court heard.
The prison officer says it was a “privilege” to know Sharif but denied the allegations against her.
Despite this, she was found guilty of two counts of misconduct in a public office and conspiracy to convey a 'List A' prohibited article into prison.
She wept as her conviction was announced.
Convicting both Dale and her accomplice, Judge Chris Hehir said: "You have been convicted of very grave offences indeed. I can see no alternative to a substantial custodial sentence."
He said they would be sentenced at a later date.
Previously, prosecutor Kieran Brand said: "On 19 July 2022, Miss Dale and Mr Sharif were seen to enter the multi faith room located off a wing within the prison together.
“They remained there for four minutes while two inmates appeared to act as lookouts.
“They both emerged from the room together and walked back towards the wing, with Miss Dale appearing to readjust her belt area on the right-hand side of her hip.”
After their prayer room romp, Sharif messaged Dale: "It was good sharing dat love today ur pussies ammaazzzeeeingggggg." (sic).
During their relationship, which is believed to have begun in 2021, Dale sent Sharif messages and illicit images via the 'email a prisoner system' and even sent him £100 on one occasion.
In one message, she said: "I literally worship the ground you walk on, you are my best friend, my motivation, the reason I keep fighting.”
Writing about the criminal’s music, she went on: "You are so talented and I am honoured to be the girl that gets to stand by your side.
"I will do anything I can to help you and that's because the love runs deep. Wearing your promise ring, having you tattooed on me for life are all things I take ownership in - there is nothing I feel more proud of than being known as your girl.
"If there is one thing I can promise you, with hand held on my heart, is that I will be stood at those gates when you walk out and - as you told me - stepping into a Lamborghini.
"I'm so excited for our future together, never change, you are beyond perfect: our energy matches and I like that. We are like two peas in the pod and I love it."
Dale was arrested in November 2022 after visiting Sharif at Swalside.
In her car, police found equipment used to smuggle Spice into prison.
Dale denied ever having a physical relationship with Sharif but admitted to having regular “phone sex” with him.
“Sharif would degrade me a lot about my body size and my bum size. He would tell me I wasn't good enough for him," she said.
"He said that to be with someone as good as him I would have to make serious permanent changes to myself."
Looking back on her relationship with Money, Dale recalled: "He kissed me on the lips and I backed away.
“I didn't want to kiss so I stepped back.
"He just said that I was a f****** weirdo."
She described him as “perfect” in a text message.
"I didn't want him to feel rejected or to become angry.
“Just like every prisoner you don't know what he's potentially capable of.
“He threatened to stab me. He told me he hated me and wanted me to die."