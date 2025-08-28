A member of an Islamic State (IS) terror group dubbed 'The Beatles' is planning to return to the UK following his incarceration in the US.

El Shafee Elsheikh, known as 'Jihadi Ringo', was a member of the terror cell that videoed the killings of British aid worker David Haines among other hostages.

Elsheikh was handed eight life sentences by a US court in April 2022 after being captured in 2018 by the Syrian Democratic Forces alongside fellow terror cell member Alexanda Kotey.

British aid worker David Haines was abducted while working at a refugee camp in Syria in 2013.

He was held hostage by Elsheikh and fellow gang members Kotey, Mohammed Emwazi and Aine Davis - a group known as 'The Beatles'.

Elsheikh was found guilty of hostage-taking and conspiring to murder journalists and aid workers in Syria following a trial, which took place in the US state of Virginia, close to Washington, in April 2022.

It's now been revealed that Elsheikh, who is currently housed in a Colorado jail, to a British jail under the International Prisoner Transfer Program.

