Wives of Islamic State fighters broke out of the al-Hol detention camp in eastern Syria on Tuesday after violent clashes forced Kurdish-led guards to abandon the site.

The escape followed riots among detainees, many of whom are women married to ISIS members who have been jailed or killed.

Chaos erupted at the camp after the Syrian military launched an operation aimed at ending Kurdish control over parts of north-eastern Syria.

Footage shared on social media appeared to show dozens of women dressed in black burqas pouring out of the camp after tearing down perimeter fencing.

Al-Hol is overseen by the Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF), which also controls several other detention centres holding more than 9,000 ISIS fighters and approximately 40,000 women and children linked to the terror group.

Among those facilities is the al-Roj camp, also in north-eastern Syria, where Shamima Begum is currently being detained.

The latest unrest has fuelled fears that she could be released or escape amid the breakdown in security.

