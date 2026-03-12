ISIS is encouraging its followers to target the FIFA World Cup 2026 in the USA for “mass casualty” terror attacks, LBC has discovered.

The terror group publishes a monthly ‘magazine' which sets out its priorities for attacking the West - and has named the world’s most popular sports tournament as one of its main targets.

A former UK counter terror chief says security services in the UK, across Europe and in the US have been monitoring ISIS propaganda and are prepared for “lone actor” attacks at stadiums scheduled to host World Cup matches.

The warning comes as tens of thousands of British football fans prepare to travel to the US in three months' time, when the tournament kicks off in June.

Neil Basu, former head of UK Counter Terrorism Policing, told LBC: “This is straight out of the ISIS playbook.

"They have a monthly magazine, effectively, which talks about methodology, who you should attack, how you should attack them, when you should attack them, and it gives tips and tricks for doing that.

“By the way, if anyone wants to download, then good luck, because you will be getting a knock on the door from Counter Terrorism Policing as it is a criminal offence.

"Since 2014, since they declared war on the West, they have been routinely calling for attacks on iconic venues, or - when they change the methodology - to attack people in a crowd.

“There isn’t any counter terrorism policing professional in the western world who would not have been preparing for this, even if they hadn’t seen it."

