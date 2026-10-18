A former Islamic terrorist who was part of Isis and an Al Qaeda was spotted shopping at the King's local Co-op after he was permitted to stay in the UK on human rights grounds.

Iraqi national Mohammed Yaseen joined Al Qaeda when he was just 16 years old, and became a member of a cell known for beheading Briton Ken Bigley. He later joined an ISIS unit which engaged in mass executions.

Yaseen was living in a bail hostel in Windsor when he was spotted at the Co-op close to Windsor Castle, after being released from prison last week.

He was serving a six month sentence for arriving on a small boat.

However, he was taken back to prison shortly after the sighting due to breaching good behaviour regulations.

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