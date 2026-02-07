ISIS have claimed responsibility for bombing a Shia mosque in Pakistan which has killed at least 31 people and injured dozens more.

The place of worship in Islamabad was the site of a powerful explosion in one of the worst attacks on the Pakistani capital.

The blast hit the Khadija Tul Kubra mosque in southeastern Islamabad’s Tarlai Kalan area during Friday prayers.

Pakistan’s Defence Minister Khawaja Asif said mosque security guards tried to intercept a suspect, who opened fire at them before detonating explosives among the gathered Muslims.

