ISIS suicide bomber kills 31 in blast at Pakistan mosque
ISIS have claimed responsibility for bombing a Shia mosque in Pakistan which has killed at least 31 people and injured dozens more.
The place of worship in Islamabad was the site of a powerful explosion in one of the worst attacks on the Pakistani capital.
The blast hit the Khadija Tul Kubra mosque in southeastern Islamabad’s Tarlai Kalan area during Friday prayers.
Pakistan’s Defence Minister Khawaja Asif said mosque security guards tried to intercept a suspect, who opened fire at them before detonating explosives among the gathered Muslims.
The official claimed the attacked had been travelling to and from Afghanistan.
Islamabad administrators said 169 people were transferred to hospital after first responders reached the mosque.
ISIS claimed responsibility for the attack on Telegram, releasing an image that it said showed the attacker holding a gun with his face covered and eyes blurred, according to Reuters.
Pakistan’s Deputy Prime Minister Ishaq Dar condemned the incident as a “cowardly suicide attack on innocent worshippers”.
“Targeting places of worship and civilians is a heinous crime against humanity and a blatant violation of Islamic principles. Pakistan stands united against terrorism in all its forms,” he posted on X.