At least 15 infants were killed when a fire broke out at a state-run hospital in Pakistan's capital Islamabad, triggered by a fault in the air conditioning system.

The blaze started around 7am at the Pakistan Institute of Medical Sciences (PIMS), on the third floor of the hospital's mother and child health ward, the broadcaster Geo TV said.

The incident is among the deadliest hospital fires in recent years in the country, where government healthcare is subsidised but facilities are under-resourced and overburdened, while watchdogs have frequently criticised state-run facilities as mismanaged.

There were 16 newborns in the ward when the fire broke out, one of whom was rescued, Geo reported.

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