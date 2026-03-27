Trio deny planning to join Islamic State in Syria in ‘Lads holiday’ chat
It is alleged they wrote goodbye letters to family members, carried out research and booked flights to Turkey, acquired or renewed passports, sold belongings and resigned from their jobs
Three young men have denied planning to travel to Syria to join the so-called Islamic State (IS) via a group chat entitled “Lads holiday”.
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During a hearing at the Old Bailey, Chafik Aziz, 18, Muhammed Bham, 19, and Oliver Rea, 24, pleaded not guilty to engaging in conduct in preparation of acts of terrorism between March and November 2025.
It is alleged they wrote goodbye letters to family members, carried out research and booked flights to Turkey, acquired or renewed passports, sold belongings and resigned from their jobs.
The court heard claims that the men looked into what uniform and camouflage were used by IS, territory held by IS and how to get there, and exchanged practical information on how to avoid detection and arrest.
It is also alleged that they joined group chats on Signal entitled “AirBNB Buddies” and “Lads Holiday” as they encouraged each other to join the Islamic State.
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The defendants researched what equipment, kit and weapons would be required for their trip, and where and how to get them, and acquired new passports and money, according to the charge against them.
Rea admitted two counts of inviting support for IS on TikTok and two more charges of expressing support for Al Qaida and IS on the social media platform.
He denied three further charges of dissemination of terrorist documents on TikTok.
The defendants entered their pleas at the Old Bailey before Judge Mark Lucraft KC on Friday.
Aziz stood in the dock, Rea appeared by videolink from Belmarsh prison and Bham was at Doncaster jail.
Judge Lucraft set a further hearing for May 15 ahead of their trial at the Old Bailey from November 30.
Aziz waved and blew a kiss to his co-defendants at the conclusion of the hearing.
Aziz, of Wallington, south London, Bham, from Dewsbury, Yorkshire, and Rea, from Arnold, Nottinghamshire, were remanded into custody.