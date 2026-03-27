Three young men have denied planning to travel to Syria to join the so-called Islamic State (IS) via a group chat entitled “Lads holiday”.

During a hearing at the Old Bailey, Chafik Aziz, 18, Muhammed Bham, 19, and Oliver Rea, 24, pleaded not guilty to engaging in conduct in preparation of acts of terrorism between March and November 2025.

It is alleged they wrote goodbye letters to family members, carried out research and booked flights to Turkey, acquired or renewed passports, sold belongings and resigned from their jobs.

The court heard claims that the men looked into what uniform and camouflage were used by IS, territory held by IS and how to get there, and exchanged practical information on how to avoid detection and arrest.

It is also alleged that they joined group chats on Signal entitled “AirBNB Buddies” and “Lads Holiday” as they encouraged each other to join the Islamic State.

Read more: ISIS encouraging 'mass casualty' terror attacks at FIFA World Cup 2026

Read more: 'ISIS has young people exactly where it wants them': Inside the terror networks operating on Instagram