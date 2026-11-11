The Islamic State, and other terror groups, have long expressed a desire to possess nuclear weapons

Supporters of the Islamic State are sharing guides on a new forum, which LBC has infiltrated, where would-be terrorists discuss how to plan attacks and travel to African countries to train with fighters. Picture: Getty

By Rebecca Henrys

The Islamic State continues to pursue its nuclear ambitions as supporters exchange guides to making nuclear, chemical and biological weapons on a new online forum where would-be terrorists discuss planning attacks, an LBC investigation has found.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

Supporters of the Islamic State are sharing guides on a new forum, which LBC has infiltrated, where would-be terrorists discuss how to plan attacks and travel to African countries to train with fighters. Within the discussion threads are manuals covering everything from how to lie to law enforcement and avoid being doxxed, to fabricating evidence and covert surveillance. The most concerning are several documents that tell people how to create a nuclear weapon with several diagrams and, on the surface, what look like very technical processes. Read more: Christmas markets and hospitals on terror target list as LBC exposes Islamic State-supporting forum Read more: 'ISIS has young people exactly where it wants them': Inside the terror networks operating on Instagram

LBC launches new subscription service, LBC Catch Up Plus. Picture: LBC

Rob Jordan, Director of Proliferation and Nuclear Policy at RUSI, told LBC: “While the information in this material includes a range of technically accurate physics and engineering information, all collated from openly available sources, it lacks the specific details of how exactly to make a weapon with a yield comparable to that of even early, unsophisticated nuclear bombs – and it also includes a large amount of misleading pseudoscience.” The Islamic State, and other terror groups, have long expressed a desire to possess nuclear weapons. Al-Qaeda has tried to acquire fissile material from nuclear states since its foundation in 1988 and the Islamic State has been suspected of trying to acquire radiological material for a dirty bomb since 2014. NATO and the European Union issued a warning in 2016 that the latter group was planning to carry out nuclear attacks across the UK and Europe.

Dr Jordan added that whilst the guides on building nuclear weapons may not be viable, the very existence of this being shared across the terror forum shows the group’s aspirations. And, they still have the potential to cause “substantial harm” if they were ever able to build a crude nuclear device. He said: “Even a crude improvised nuclear device has the potential to cause substantial harm and disruption through a combination of blast and radioactive fallout, but the material in this guide does not provide any usable advice for getting over the most substantial hurdle to making a weapon: obtaining and successfully working with the fissile material needed for such a weapon. “The existence of this guide shows the aspiration of terrorist groups – however remote and challenging realising that aspiration might be – to obtain a nuclear weapon capability.”

A masked Islamic State soldier poses holding the ISIL banner somewhere in the deserts of Iraq or Syria. ISIL publicity image, 2015. Picture: Pictures from History/Getty

There are also several threads asking how to commit bioterrorism and discussing splashing people with battery acid for insulting the Quran. One person shared information about the “World’s deadliest plant-based poison” and how it can allegedly be used to easily carry out a bioterror attack. Among the technical guides shared amongst supporters of the terror group, some offer instructions on how to make ricin, among other chemical and biological weapons. One provides a step-by-step walkthrough to create a device known as a ‘mobtakkar,’ which was designed by al-Qaeda as an improvised chemical dispersal device.

A member of the Iraqi forces walks past a mural bearing the logo of the Islamic State (IS) group in a tunnel that was reportedly used as a training centre by the jihadists, on March 1, 2017. Picture: AHMAD AL-RUBAYE/Getty

Pulling off a chemical or bio weapon attack in the UK would be incredibly difficult given the extensive regulations that restrict the purchasing of certain ingredients. Difficult but not impossible, experts tell LBC. “Many of these approaches would be much harder to attempt in the UK than in other places because of restrictions on chemical supply,” Dr Jordan reassured. “It'd be harder to do, but not impossible. In overseas locations, it is much easier to source many of these kinds of material and, including those overseas locations that Islamic State has the most affiliates.” “These might not be something that Islamic State would pursue in the UK. A lot would depend on where the person that has got the knowledge and the desire to do this is based.”

MI5 chief Sir Ken McCallum recently sounded the alarm over the potential of artificial intelligence (AI) to change the stakes on bioweapons. Speaking as part of his annual speech on the state of threats to the UK, the Director General highlighted how terrorists are seeking to exploit AI to assist in attack preparation and propaganda production. Sir Ken told reporters: “But we are clear, that just as the benefits of AI are real, so are the national security risks. “Today AI is already supercharging the cybersecurity contest between attackers and defenders. “It can produce propaganda and radicalising material tailored to the individual. “We’ve caught terrorists seeking to exploit AI to improve their reconnaissance and attack methodologies, with AI-enabled drones adding a new twist. “Not yet realised – but the misuse case to which I’d attach greatest weight is AI’s potential to change the stakes on existing or even new bioweapons.”

This is further supported by a recent report by Tech Against Terrorism, which put 162 AI models to the test to see how they would respond to a would-be terrorist looking to plan a mass-casualty event or radicalise children. They discovered that one AI model had its guardrails removed by a self-identified nazi and republished as a paid chatbot, which was sold for $14.88 - a number significant among neo-nazi communities. The chatbot answered questions on making explosives and biological toxins, as well as paying tribute to a named terrorist. Adam Hadley, executive director of Tech Against Terrorism, said: "We should assume that future generations of AI models will know how to do anything, for better or worse. “Therefore, we must urgently focus on ensuring safety guardrails are effective and robust. This should happen by running extensive safety benchmarks to understand which models have the best and worst guardrails, as well as focusing on preventing these guardrails from being removed. “Currently, there is a woefully inadequate focus on both areas, and I believe the government needs to start taking AI misuse more seriously before it is too late. “As we prepare for the G20 next year, I hope the Prime Minister focuses on promoting international AI safety benchmarks and tackling the terrifying spectre of open-weight models potentially having all of their guardrails removed. “This will help the public understand which models are safe and apply market pressure on leading labs to develop responsible AI. “For our part, we will be expanding our terrorism AI benchmark methodology to cover other online harms such as child safety, scams, anti-semitism, and Islamophobia, amongst others."

In response to Sir Ken’s speech, Dr Jordan highlighted that how AI changes the risk posed by bioweapons depends on “not only the actions of AI companies, but also governments and the life sciences sector”, but the risk is complex and nuanced. Closed-weight frontier AI firms such as Anthropic have reported foreign states attempting to use their models to research biological weapons development. “AI has the potential to enable well-resourced, highly-skilled state actors to develop new biological weapons by enhancing the ability of naturally-occurring organisms to cause harm. “Even relatively simple infectious organisms are complex systems, and engineering in gain of one function will often be at the loss of another, so doing this effectively will require commitment, skill and resources outside of the reach of all but the most committed hostile state weapons programmes.