The group are part of a large Islamic State outpost of 34 believed to be the wives, widows and children of fighters

Australian family stand with their luggage before departure at the Roj camp in Syria in February. Picture: Getty

By Alice Padgett

A group of 13 women and children with links to the Islamic State (IS) have booked flights home to Australia, despite government attempts to block their return.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

Australian Home Affairs Minister Tony Bure said it "has not and will not provide" support to the four women and nine children who spent years in a Syrian IS camp. The group are part of a large outpost of 34 believed to be the wives, widows and children of IS fighters. The Australian Federal Police (AFP) Commissioner Krissy Barrett said when the group arrive in Australia "some individuals will be arrested and charged". "These are people who have made the horrific choice to join a dangerous terrorist organisation and to place their children in an unspeakable situation," Mr Burke said on Wednesday. Read More: Nine arrests after dawn raid on Islamic religious group's secretive HQ over allegations of sexual abuse, modern slavery and forced marriage Read More: Trio deny planning to join Islamic State in Syria in ‘Lads holiday’ chat

Australians enter a van with their belongings for departure at the Roj camp in al Malikiyah. Picture: Getty

"As we have said many times - any members of this cohort who have committed crimes can expect to face the full force of the law." Mr Burke said authorities were made aware of their return when airline tickets were booked hours earlier. "The alert is received the moment the booking takes place so that was provided to us this morning," he said. However, the minister conceded that there were "very serious limits" on what the government can do to stop a citizen returning home. A larger group left the same camp in February and came back for "technical reasons". The Australian government refused to repatriate them. The government said it has been preparing for the group's return since 2014 with "long-standing plans" to "manage and monitor them".

Australian Home Affairs Minister Tony Burke. Picture: Alamy