The man, who has been granted anonymity, claimed he 'fears persecution'

St. Sebastian's Church was hit in a blast in Negombo, north of Colombo, Sri Lanka. Picture: Alamy

By Alex Storey

A suspected Islamist terrorist questioned over the 2019 Easter bombings in Sri Lanka which killed 269 people is reportedly seeking asylum in the UK.

The unnamed Sri Lankan man was detained over allegations he was involved in the attack which left six Brits dead including a mother and her two children. The suspect was arrested in 2022 but was released on bail before he left his home country and travelled to the UK the same year to claim asylum, the Telegraph reports. He told an immigration panel that police had attended his family home and that he "fears persecution" if he returns. It is understood he denies the allegations. Read more: Trump and Zelenskyy set for crunch talks as Ukraine and US draft new 19-point plan to end war Read more: Palestine Action activist 'struck police sergeant with sledgehammer leaving spine shattered', court hears

Military personnel inspect the site after Special Task Force bomb disposal unit disposed of a van with explosives of in controlled parked near St. Anthony's shrine in Colombo. Picture: Alamy

The attacks targeted a series of churches, luxury hotels and homes, and were all carried out by suicide bombers. His asylum claim for his wife and himself was initially rejected by the Home Office, but the unnamed man was successful in an appeal against the decision at an upper immigration tribunal and his case will now be reheard. The bombings saw 269 people killed and injured 500 more in churches and top-end hotels across Sri Lanka. Among them were Britons Anita Nicholson, 42, and her children, Alexander, 14 and Annabel, 11, who died in an explosion at the Shangri-la Hotel in Colombo. Last week, the Home Secretary Shabana Mahmood announced major reforms to the asylum system which included making refugee status temporary and giving ministers powers to return migrants to their home country once it was deemed safe. An upper tribunal judgment said: "[The Sri Lankan] had applied for protection on his own behalf and on behalf of his wife.