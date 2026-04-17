Israel accused of 'a number of violations' hours after ceasefire takes effect - as Trump hails 'historic day for Lebanon'
Israel has already committed 'a number of violations' of the ceasefire, the Lebanese army claimed within hours of the ceasefire being announced.
Israel has been accused of a 'a number of violations' by Lebanon within hours of a tentative ceasefire coming into effect - as Donald Trump warned armed Lebanese group Hezbollah to "act nicely".
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The US president hailed "a historic day for Lebanon" in the wake of the 10-day ceasefire announcement between Israel and Lebanon, with accusations already threatening to collapse the deal.
The 10-day ceasefire came into effect as of 10pm UK time on Thursday following historic talks between the two nations, which began on Tuesday.
However, within hours, Israel was accused of breaking the truce.
It comes as Starmer and Macron announced they are to host Paris talks on the re-opening of the Strait of Hormuz on Thursday.
According to the Lebanese military, "several Israeli attacks" had taken place with "intermittent shelling targeting a number of villages" in southern Lebanon within hours of the announcement.
The army was seen to call on Lebanese citizens to "exercise caution in returning to the southern villages and towns, amid a number of violations of the agreement" in a statement released overnight.
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Read more: Israel and Lebanon enter into ceasefire, as Trump asks Hezbollah to 'act nicely'
It comes after President Trump voiced his hopes that "Hezbollah acts nicely" in the hours that followed the ceasefire announcement.
Trump also called for "no more killing", insisting Lebanon and Israel "must finally have PEACE".
Despite the ceasefire, both sides have already accused the other of breaches.
Israel scaled up strikes on southern Lebanon, its neighbour to the north, despite a ceasefire between the US, Israel and Iran taking effect last week.
Mr Trump has said he believes both sides want to see peace. The announcement has led to growing optimism about a potential end to the Iran war - with talks likely next week.
The announcement comes after Israeli air strikes destroyed a key bridge linking the south of Lebanon with the rest of the country.
It comes hours after the Pope's hit back at President Trump's attacks on him.
He says the "world's being ravaged by a handful of tyrants."
In the post he said: "I just had excellent conversations with the Highly Respected President Joseph Aoun, of Lebanon, and Prime Minister Bibi Netanyahu, of Israel.
"These two Leaders have agreed that in order to achieve PEACE between their Countries, they will formally begin a 10 Day CEASEFIRE at 5 P.M. EST.
"On Tuesday, the two Countries met for the first time in 34 years here in Washington, D.C., with our Great Secretary of State, Marco Rubio.
"I have directed Vice President JD Vance and Secretary of State Rubio, together with the Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, Dan Razin' Caine, to work with Israel and Lebanon to achieve a Lasting PEACE.
"It has been my Honor to solve 9 Wars across the World, and this will be my 10th, so let's, GET IT DONE! President DONALD J. TRUMP"