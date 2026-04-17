Israel has already committed 'a number of violations' of the ceasefire, the Lebanese army claimed within hours of the ceasefire being announced.

Locals drive past the site of a building destroyed in an Israeli airstrike, in Jibchit, southern Lebanon. Picture: Alamy

By Danielle de Wolfe

Israel has been accused of a 'a number of violations' by Lebanon within hours of a tentative ceasefire coming into effect - as Donald Trump warned armed Lebanese group Hezbollah to "act nicely".

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The US president hailed "a historic day for Lebanon" in the wake of the 10-day ceasefire announcement between Israel and Lebanon, with accusations already threatening to collapse the deal. The 10-day ceasefire came into effect as of 10pm UK time on Thursday following historic talks between the two nations, which began on Tuesday. However, within hours, Israel was accused of breaking the truce. It comes as Starmer and Macron announced they are to host Paris talks on the re-opening of the Strait of Hormuz on Thursday. According to the Lebanese military, "several Israeli attacks" had taken place with "intermittent shelling targeting a number of villages" in southern Lebanon within hours of the announcement. The army was seen to call on Lebanese citizens to "exercise caution in returning to the southern villages and towns, amid a number of violations of the agreement" in a statement released overnight. Read more: Russia threatens to strike Britain listing four 'potential targets' including London and Leicester as it issues 'sleep well' taunt Read more: Israel and Lebanon enter into ceasefire, as Trump asks Hezbollah to 'act nicely'

A Lebanese army soldier prevents people from approaching the site of an earlier Israeli airstrike in Beirut, Lebanon. Picture: Alamy

It comes after President Trump voiced his hopes that "Hezbollah acts nicely" in the hours that followed the ceasefire announcement. Trump also called for "no more killing", insisting Lebanon and Israel "must finally have PEACE". Despite the ceasefire, both sides have already accused the other of breaches. Israel scaled up strikes on southern Lebanon, its neighbour to the north, despite a ceasefire between the US, Israel and Iran taking effect last week.

The US president hailed "a historic day for Lebanon" in the wake of the 10-day ceasefire announcement between Israel and Lebanon, with accusations already threatening to collapse the deal. Picture: Truth Social

Sonogram images of a baby lie among the rubble of a destroyed building that was hit a week ago in an Israeli airstrike, in central Beirut. Picture: Alamy

Mr Trump has said he believes both sides want to see peace. The announcement has led to growing optimism about a potential end to the Iran war - with talks likely next week. The announcement comes after Israeli air strikes destroyed a key bridge linking the south of Lebanon with the rest of the country. It comes hours after the Pope's hit back at President Trump's attacks on him. He says the "world's being ravaged by a handful of tyrants."