Israel and Lebanon have agreed to a 45-day extension of a ceasefire that President Donald Trump declared on April 16, the US State Department said on Friday.

"The April 16 cessation of hostilities will be extended by 45 days to enable further progress," State Department spokesman Tommy Piggott said.

The two sides will resume negotiations on June 2 and 3 after a third round of meetings since fighting escalated in March.

Israel intensified air attacks on Lebanon after Hezbollah fired missiles at Israel on March 2, three days into the US-Israeli war on Iran.

Israel had widened its ground invasion into Lebanon's south last month.

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