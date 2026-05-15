Israel and Lebanon agree to 45-day ceasefire extension, US state department says
The state department described Israel-Lebanon talks held in Washington this week as "highly productive"
Israel and Lebanon have agreed to a 45-day extension of a ceasefire that President Donald Trump declared on April 16, the US State Department said on Friday.
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"The April 16 cessation of hostilities will be extended by 45 days to enable further progress," State Department spokesman Tommy Piggott said.
The two sides will resume negotiations on June 2 and 3 after a third round of meetings since fighting escalated in March.
Israel intensified air attacks on Lebanon after Hezbollah fired missiles at Israel on March 2, three days into the US-Israeli war on Iran.
Israel had widened its ground invasion into Lebanon's south last month.
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On May 14 and 15, the United States hosted two days of highly-productive talks between Israel and Lebanon. The April 16 cessation of hostilities will be extended by 45 days to enable further progress. The State Department will reconvene the political track of negotiations on June… pic.twitter.com/Dcs9NJDdN5— Tommy Pigott (@statedeptspox) May 15, 2026
Israel’s war in Lebanon, fought in parallel with the US-Iran conflict, has rumbled on since President Donald Trump declared a ceasefire on April 16.
Israel has intensified air and artillery strikes in recent days, especially in southern Lebanon, saying it is targeting Hezbollah fighters and infrastructure.
Lebanon’s health ministry has accused Israel of targeting civilians and paramedics, which Israel denies, and said air strikes on Wednesday killed 22 people, including eight children.
It comes after an Israeli military spokesman issued an urgent evacuation warning for residents in the Lebanese city of Tyre, accusing the Iran-backed militant group Hezbollah of breaching the ceasefire
The IDF marked part of the city in red and told those in the area to leave immediately and stay at least 300 metres away.