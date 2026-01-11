It is understood that Israel remains on high alert for the possibility of any US intervention in Iran

A screenshot from social media footage shows protesters dancing and cheering around a bonfire as they take to the streets in protest of Iran's Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei. Picture: Alamy

By Poppy Jacobs

Iran's parliament speaker has warned that both the US military and Israel would be "legitimate targets" if Donald Trump follows through on threats to strike Iran.

Donald Trump has repeatedly threatened intervention if Iran continues its harsh response to protesters, which has seen 2,300 people arrested and has left at least 116 dead. Iranian parliament speaker Mohammad Bagher Qalibaf made the threat as politicians rushed the dais in parliament, shouting: "Death to America!" It is understood that Israel remains on high alert for the possibility of any US intervention in Iran - although what this means in practice is unclear. At time of writing, Israel has not signalled any intention to intervene. In an interview on Friday, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu warned there would be significant consequences for Iran if they chose to strike Israel. Read more: 'Help is on the way': Republican Senator says Iran's 'long nightmare is soon coming to a close' Read more: Trump 'orders top generals to draw up plan to invade Greenland' days after warning US will act 'whether they like it or not'

This screenshot, taken from footage circulating online, shows protesters in Iran once again taking to the streets of Tehran - despite an intensifying crackdown as the Islamic Republic remains cut off from the rest of the world. Picture: Alamy

It follows a phone conversation between Netanyahu and US Secretary of State Marco Rubio on Saturday, January 10, where they discussed the possibility of US intervention in Iran, according to an Israeli source. The call has been confirmed by a US official, although no further details were provided. President Trump been vocal in his support for protesters, writing on social media: "Iran is looking at FREEDOM, perhaps like never before. The USA stands ready to help!!!" Mr Trump also confirmed that US intelligence suggests the Iranian leader is planning to flee the country if protests continue. “He’s looking to go some place,” he told Fox News. He also told reporters the "enthusiasm to overturn that regime is incredible", saying that it could be "on the verge of collapse". Reports citing anonymous US officials claim that Trump has been given military options for strikes on Iran at of Saturday night, but has not yet made a decision on whether to act.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and US Secretary of State Marco Rubio - pictured here in October 2025 - reportedly had a phone call on Saturday, January 10, where they discussed the possibility of US intervention in Iran. Picture: Alamy