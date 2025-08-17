A demonstrator is detained as he blocks a road with others during a protest demanding the immediate release of hostages held by Hamas and calling for the Israeli government to reverse its decision to take over Gaza City and other areas in the Gaza Strip,. Picture: Alamy

By Josef Al Shemary

Israel is preparing to expel Palestinian residents from Gaza City - as thousands of Israelis continue to take to the streets as part of nationwide anti-war protests.

Israel ramped up attacks on the city in recent days as its military prepares to move Palestinians living in the enclave into a "humanitarian city" on the ruins of Rafah. Cogat, the military body that co-ordinates Israel's humanitarian aid to Gaza, said on Sunday that the supply of tents to the territory would also resume. The organisation said it would allow the United Nations to re-start the importation of tents and shelter equipment into Gaza ahead of plans to forcibly evacuate people from combat zones "for their protection". It comes as thousands of Israelis held anti-war protests across the country, demanding their government ends the war. More than 30 people have so far been arrested across Israel as part of the escalating protests on Sunday, with one strike seen to disrupt traffic and close businesses. Read more: Yvette Cooper defends Palestine Action proscription as 60 more face terrorism charges Read more: Putin demands mineral-rich Donbas from Ukraine as part of Trump-backed ceasefire deal

Israel announced it is preparing to move Palestinians from combat zones to southern Gaza as plans move ahead for a military offensive. Picture: Getty

Tents and the majority of assistance has been blocked from entering Gaza since Israel imposed a total blockade in March after a ceasefire collapsed. Deliveries have since partially resumed, though aid organisations say the flow is far below what is needed. Some have accused Israel of "weaponising aid" through blockades and rules they say turn humanitarian assistance into a tool of its political and military goals. These plans, which eventually aim to have all of Gaza’s almost two million people living in the tiny zone, have been likened to a ‘concentration camp’, including by former Israeli Prime Minister Ehud Olmert. But Israel announced on Saturday that it is going ahead with the plans, as its military prepares for a military offensive in some of the territory's most populated areas.

The military said it had no comment on when the mass movement of Palestinians would begin, but Defence Minister Israel Katz said on social media that "we are now in the stage of discussions to finalise the plan to defeat Hamas in Gaza". The Palestinian Health Ministry said that 11 more people, including children, have died of starvation amid Israel's aid blockade, taking the total death toll from hunger to 251. The victims include 108 children. The action across Israel, organised by the Hostages and Missing Families Forum, marked a fresh push, weeks after militant groups released videos of hostages and Israel signalled plans for a new Gaza offensive. Protesters fear further fighting could endanger the 50 hostages believed to remain in Gaza, only about 20 of whom are thought to be alive.

