Israel 'turning blind eye' to ethnic cleansing of Palestinians in parts of West Bank, says Ed Miliband as he unveils sanctions - despite threats from US
Ed Miliband accused the Israeli government of turning a "blind eye" to the “ethnic cleansing” of Palestinians by "settler terrorists"
The Israeli government has “turned a blind eye” to the “ethnic cleansing” of Palestinians in the West Bank by “settler terrorists”, Ed Miliband told the House of Commons today as he announced a major shift in the Government's stance.
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The foreign secretary told MPs that the government's objection was "not with the people of Israel, with whom the UK has unshakeable bonds".
He said the argument was "with the conduct of its government".
Miliband went on to read out the UN's definition of ethnic cleansing, as a "a purposeful policy designed by one ethnic or religious group to remove by violent and terror-inspiring means the civilian population of another ethnic or religious group from certain geographic areas".
Read more: Ed Miliband set to ban UK trade with Israeli settlements in West Bank in move which risks US fury
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The UK will stand up for what is right. pic.twitter.com/0jbDiQ7vVC— Ed Miliband (@Ed_Miliband) September 8, 2026
He said: "The British government agrees that there is ethnic cleansing of Palestinians in areas of the West Bank - perpetrated by settler terrorists.
"And all too often, the Israeli government has turned a blind eye to this and worse, members of it have made statements and taken actions to support the forced displacement of Palestinians."
His comments mark the first time a member of the Government has accused Israeli settlers of ethnic cleansing.
Mr Miliband announced a fresh package of tougher sanctions on illegal Israeli settlements in unison with France and Canada, including a ban on goods produced there and an embargo on weapons exports that “materially” support them.
He specified that the sanctions would only apply to specific settlements, saying: "We will continue to support important and valued trade with green line Israel precisely because we support the two-state solution, including security and prosperity for Israel."
The announcement will likely deepen tensions with the US which is expected to release a statement about the sanctions later today.
The US ambassador warned earlier today that there would "without a doubt" be a US reaction if the UK pushes ahead with sanctions on settlements in the West Bank.
It also could incur an Israeli retaliation, after the country's president said the proposed trade ban was a "gross interference" in his country's elections, adding that such a move would put the UK "on wrong side of history".
Mike Huckabee accused the UK of “discrimination against the Israeli government” and said a US response could come from the state and the federal level.
In a video posted to Ed Miliband's X account, the foreign secretary condemned the Israeli government's actions in Gaza as a "stain on the conscience of the world" and a "moral emergency".
He adds that there is "increasing evidence" of "war crimes" in the region and that "we are witnessing unprecedented settler terrorism in the West Bank".
France and Canada have also announced a ban on imports of goods from illegal settlements today, Ed Miliband announced.
They join a host of other countries who have also placed a blockade on goods from the region including the Netherlands, Ireland, Belgium, Spain and Norway.
Despite maintaining that there was increasing evidence that Israel had committed war crimes in Gaza, Mr Miliband stopped short of saying it was responsible for a genocide – maintaining the UK’s position that could only be decided by international courts.
The reset in the UK’s approach under Andy Burnham has already triggered a backlash from Donald Trump’s White House and Benjamin Netanyahu’s Israel.
But Mr Miliband told MPs the “new approach” was necessary because plans for the E1 development in the West Bank would render a two-state solution “unviable” by “cutting through the heart of Palestine”.
He said more settlements had been approved under the four years of Mr Netanyahu’s government than in the previous 20 years, and settler terrorism in the West Bank was “rampant”.
Legislation for the new sanctions regime could take up to nine months to put in place, Mr Miliband said, but he promised immediate sanctions against “extremist settlers who have supported or incited acts of violence”.
Mr Miliband said the Government would now refuse all applications for the export of weapons and equipment that would “materially contribute to the occupation”.
On Gaza, the Foreign Secretary said there had been “the most unimaginable trauma and suffering” which was “a stain on the conscience of the world and of this country too”.
In a criticism of Sir Keir Starmer’s administration, in which he served, Mr Miliband said new Prime Minister Mr Burnham was “right to say that the Labour government has not done enough in the face of what is happening”.
The Foreign Secretary acknowledged Israel had “the right not to live in fear of vile terrorism” and to defend its territory and people following the Hamas attacks on October 7, 2023.
“But that cannot justify what has happened in Gaza,” he said.