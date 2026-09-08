Ed Miliband accused the Israeli government of turning a "blind eye" to the “ethnic cleansing” of Palestinians by "settler terrorists"

Ed Miliband in the House of Commons on Tuesday. Picture: PA

By Issy Clarke

The Israeli government has “turned a blind eye” to the “ethnic cleansing” of Palestinians in the West Bank by “settler terrorists”, Ed Miliband told the House of Commons today as he announced a major shift in the Government's stance.

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The UK will stand up for what is right. pic.twitter.com/0jbDiQ7vVC — Ed Miliband (@Ed_Miliband) September 8, 2026

He said: "The British government agrees that there is ethnic cleansing of Palestinians in areas of the West Bank - perpetrated by settler terrorists. "And all too often, the Israeli government has turned a blind eye to this and worse, members of it have made statements and taken actions to support the forced displacement of Palestinians." His comments mark the first time a member of the Government has accused Israeli settlers of ethnic cleansing. Mr Miliband announced a fresh package of tougher sanctions on illegal Israeli settlements in unison with France and Canada, including a ban on goods produced there and an embargo on weapons exports that “materially” support them. He specified that the sanctions would only apply to specific settlements, saying: "We will continue to support important and valued trade with green line Israel precisely because we support the two-state solution, including security and prosperity for Israel." The announcement will likely deepen tensions with the US which is expected to release a statement about the sanctions later today.

Mike Huckabee meets Palestinian residents during a visit to the town of Turmus Ayya in the occupied West Bank. Picture: Alamy

The US ambassador warned earlier today that there would "without a doubt" be a US reaction if the UK pushes ahead with sanctions on settlements in the West Bank. It also could incur an Israeli retaliation, after the country's president said the proposed trade ban was a "gross interference" in his country's elections, adding that such a move would put the UK "on wrong side of history". Mike Huckabee accused the UK of “discrimination against the Israeli government” and said a US response could come from the state and the federal level. In a video posted to Ed Miliband's X account, the foreign secretary condemned the Israeli government's actions in Gaza as a "stain on the conscience of the world" and a "moral emergency". He adds that there is "increasing evidence" of "war crimes" in the region and that "we are witnessing unprecedented settler terrorism in the West Bank".

France and Canada have also announced a ban on imports of goods from illegal settlements today, Ed Miliband announced. They join a host of other countries who have also placed a blockade on goods from the region including the Netherlands, Ireland, Belgium, Spain and Norway. Despite maintaining that there was increasing evidence that Israel had committed war crimes in Gaza, Mr Miliband stopped short of saying it was responsible for a genocide – maintaining the UK’s position that could only be decided by international courts. The reset in the UK’s approach under Andy Burnham has already triggered a backlash from Donald Trump’s White House and Benjamin Netanyahu’s Israel.