The October 7 security breach saw Benjamin Netanyahu's Likud party popularity plummet

By Alice Padgett

The ballot is Israel's first since Hamas' October 7, 2023, surprise attack that shook the country and plunged the region into turmoil, as Israel went to war on the militant group in Gaza and its allies in Lebanon and Iran.

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In the remote Negev Desert town of Dimona, long a bastion of Benjamin Netanyahu's Likud party, disenchanted voters are going door-to-door campaigning for his top rival, hoping to bring down the veteran prime minister in Israel's election on Tuesday. The October 7 security breach saw Likud's popularity plummet. Opinion polls for months have predicted Netanyahu's coalition of right-wing, far-right and ultra-Orthodox parties losing its majority. But his top rival, centrist Gadi Eisenkot, has no clear path to power either, and the race has become tighter as the election nears. Dimona, where an Iranian missile wounded dozens in March, has become a political battleground. "We must have change. Bibi has to go," said Yossi Assayag, 74, who says he has supported Likud most his life. "Bibi has brought disaster to Israel." Read More: Hundreds of Palestinians displaced from their homes after Israel wipes out part of West Bank Read More: Family of British national arrested while 'protecting Palestinian farmers' in Israel slam 'shameful' response of UK authorities

Israelis rally to demand an independent state commission of inquiry into the October 7. Picture: Reuters

Assayag is part of a cohort of town residents trying to convince their community to vote for Eisenkot's party Yashar, which is neck-and-neck with Likud in the polls. It's a tough task in Dimona, where half the voters in the previous 2022 election cast a ballot for Likud. "I will never betray Likud," said Ruti Ohana, a pensioner, who says she has voted Likud ever since immigrating to Israel from North Africa more than 60 years ago. She said Netanyahu was a cut above his rivals, and the blame he receives from detractors for October 7 was unfair. Right-wing Likud long ago formed a core voter base among Jews of Middle Eastern and North African descent, known as Mizrahis, who felt neglected by the European-influenced centre-left Labor Party that dominated Israel for generations. Labor has since dwindled to a rump as Israeli politics have shifted rightwards, and there are now around half a dozen other parties courting Likud voters, from the centre to the far right.

An election campaign poster for Gadi Eisenkot, Chairman of the Yashar Party, or Straight Party. Picture: UPI/Alamy