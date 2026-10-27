Exit polls in the Israeli general election have suggested that prime minister Benjamin Netanyahu could be ousted - as his right-wing bloc appears set to gain fewer seats than its centre-right rival.

Turnout in the crucial vote hit 74.3% - nearly breaking records as thousands of Israelis flew home to take part in the parliamentary election.

The bloc run by Mr Netanyahu's rival, former military chief of staff Gadi Eisenkot, is set to win more seats than those gained by Netanyahu's ultra-Orthodox coalition.

Mr Eisenkot said the initial signs showed the voters had "complete non-confidence" in Mr Netanyahu.

Despite this, Mr Netanyahu's Likud party is still set to be the largest single party in the Israeli parliament, known as the Knesset.

Exit polls released by Israel's Channel 11 and Channel 12 have shown the balance of power is could face a political deadlock.

No clear winner in the election could benefit Mr Netanyahu, who could remain as a caretaker prime ministers while parties attempt to

The vote was Israel's first general election since the October 7 attack by Hamas.

The future of Mr Netanyahu and the issue of security have dominated the campaign.

Mr Eisenkot, a security hawk, is aiming to unseat Mr Netanyahu with the support of parties on the right and centre, as well as the rump of an increasingly marginalised left.

Netanyahu was first elected as Israel’s PM back in 1996; however, he lost power soon after in 1999.

He was then seen to return to power in 2009 - a position he continues to occupy 17 years on despite briefly being ousted again between 2021 and 2022.

Netanyahu is currently Israel's longest-serving prime minister, with the right-wing PM’s future looking increasingly uncertain amid ongoing wars and alliances with the US.

Netanyahu’s hard stance on national security is juxtaposed with thousands taking to the streets of Tel Aviv in protest over the government's failure to bring home hostages that remain unaccounted for.

The elections will see the public vote for Israel's 120-member Knesset, with seats allocated by proportional representation.

That means that any one party will need to gain 61 seats in order to hold a majority.

Likud is projected by Channel 12 to garner 24 seats.

In the same poll, Mr Eisenkot's Yashar is projected to win 21 seats.