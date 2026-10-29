Israel's election ends in stalemate as Netanyahu fails to secure overall majority
Netanyahu’s bloc won the most seats but fell short of securing an overall majority
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Israel's election has ended with no party achieving an overall majority, as Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu repeated his accusations that Arab-led parties had "stolen" the election.
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Netanyahu’s bloc won 53 seats in the 120-member assembly, falling short of the 68 needed to form a majority government.
The opposition bloc, Gadi Eisenkot, won 48 seats in the Knesset, while Arab parties held a combined 19 seats, according to the results released by election officials on Thursday.
The count is complete, but the results of the election will be announced on Wednesday once they have been certified.
Netanyahu is still likely to remain as Israel’s caretaker PM until a majority is formed through coalition building in the coming weeks.
Meaning, if Eisenkot breaks his campaign promise by forming a coalition with the Arab parties, he would have a clear majority and would become the Prime Minister.
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On Thursday, Likud claimed - without evidence - that voters had been "bribed" to vote for Arab parties.
The allegation came after the head of the Central Elections Committee, Supreme Court Justice Noam Sohlberg, said that “serious suspicions” of foreign interference had been brought before him.
In a letter to the Shin Bet security agency, Sohlberg said he could not verify the claims but asked the agency to investigate.
Netanyahu’s party responded that the elections had been "stolen”, and claimed without evidence that the alleged interference was “aimed at facilitating a foreign takeover of the Knesset, the Islamization of Israel and toppling of the right wing government.”
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Israeli media reported that members of Netanyahu’s party were accusing Qatar of election interference.
Qatar issued a swift denial, branding the allegations “ridiculous and dangerous.”
The row is being treated by Netanyahu's opponents as an attempt to discredit the Arab parties in a bid to make it politically difficult for Eisenkot to build a coalition with them.
Eisenkot has accused Netanyahu of running "an orchestrated and organized campaign to delegitimize the election results".
הליכוד:— Benjamin Netanyahu - בנימין נתניהו (@netanyahu) October 28, 2026
הבחירות במדינת ישראל נגנבו על ידי מפלגות ערביות שתומכות בטרור ובחיסול המדינה היהודית באמצעות עבירות פליליות חמורות של שוחד, איומים, אלימות, זיופים ושימוש בתוכנות אסורות להמרצת מצביעים.
מפלגת הליכוד מעבירה למשטרה, לשב״כ ולוועדת הבחירות מאות עדויות וראיות על גניבת בחירות…
President Donald Trump has also accused his opponents of rigging the polls and buying votes. He endorsed Netayahu in this race, saying he could “finish the job” in Iran.
As a caretaker PM, Netanyahu would retain critical powers including over the war with Iran.
He has pledged that he will create a “strong, right-wing, national government.” Eisenkot spoke out about the election results, telling supporters: "I call on the heads of the security establishment and the civil service: Netanyahu is a caretaker prime minister, without a mandate or the people's trust.”
He said. "Stand firm in the face of any attempt to challenge you."
The headquarters of the Joint List, an alliance of several Arab parties, burst into whistles and applause when exit polls were released.
Joint List candidate Faten Gattas said: "We refuse the occupation and racism, and we will remain here.”
Most Jewish leaders have opposed working with the Arab parties and are unwilling to recognise a Palestinian state, displaying the nation’s rightward shift since the October 7th attack and the outbreak of the war in Gaza.
If Netanyahu loses power he could face criminal corruption charges within Israel. He is also wanted by the International Criminal Court over war crime charges.
This election, the first since 2023, had the highest turnout in more than two decades. Exit polls showed turnout was especially high among Palestinians living within Israel who make up more than a fifth of the population.