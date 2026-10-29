Netanyahu’s bloc won the most seats but fell short of securing an overall majority

Netanyahu is still likely to remain as Israel’s caretaker PM until a majority is formed through coalition building in the coming weeks. Picture: JEWEL SAMAD/Getty

By Issy Clarke

Israel's election has ended with no party achieving an overall majority, as Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu repeated his accusations that Arab-led parties had "stolen" the election.

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Netanyahu’s bloc won 53 seats in the 120-member assembly, falling short of the 68 needed to form a majority government. The opposition bloc, Gadi Eisenkot, won 48 seats in the Knesset, while Arab parties held a combined 19 seats, according to the results released by election officials on Thursday. The count is complete, but the results of the election will be announced on Wednesday once they have been certified. Netanyahu is still likely to remain as Israel’s caretaker PM until a majority is formed through coalition building in the coming weeks. Meaning, if Eisenkot breaks his campaign promise by forming a coalition with the Arab parties, he would have a clear majority and would become the Prime Minister. Read more: Netanyahu accuses Arab parties of ‘stealing’ election as Israel's PM set to remain as caretaker Read more: Israeli exit polls suggest no clear winner in pivotal election as Trump says his endorsement 'helped Netanyahu a lot'

Activists Call For Eisenkot To Form Alliance With Arab Parties. Picture: Erik Marmor/Getty

On Thursday, Likud claimed - without evidence - that voters had been "bribed" to vote for Arab parties. The allegation came after the head of the Central Elections Committee, Supreme Court Justice Noam Sohlberg, said that “serious suspicions” of foreign interference had been brought before him. In a letter to the Shin Bet security agency, Sohlberg said he could not verify the claims but asked the agency to investigate. Netanyahu’s party responded that the elections had been "stolen”, and claimed without evidence that the alleged interference was “aimed at facilitating a foreign takeover of the Knesset, the Islamization of Israel and toppling of the right wing government.”

Eisenkot has accused Netanyahu of running "an orchestrated and organized campaign to delegitimize the election results". Picture: Amir Levy/Getty

Israeli media reported that members of Netanyahu’s party were accusing Qatar of election interference. Qatar issued a swift denial, branding the allegations “ridiculous and dangerous.” The row is being treated by Netanyahu's opponents as an attempt to discredit the Arab parties in a bid to make it politically difficult for Eisenkot to build a coalition with them. Eisenkot has accused Netanyahu of running "an orchestrated and organized campaign to delegitimize the election results".

הליכוד:



הבחירות במדינת ישראל נגנבו על ידי מפלגות ערביות שתומכות בטרור ובחיסול המדינה היהודית באמצעות עבירות פליליות חמורות של שוחד, איומים, אלימות, זיופים ושימוש בתוכנות אסורות להמרצת מצביעים.



מפלגת הליכוד מעבירה למשטרה, לשב״כ ולוועדת הבחירות מאות עדויות וראיות על גניבת בחירות… — Benjamin Netanyahu - בנימין נתניהו (@netanyahu) October 28, 2026

President Donald Trump has also accused his opponents of rigging the polls and buying votes. He endorsed Netayahu in this race, saying he could “finish the job” in Iran. As a caretaker PM, Netanyahu would retain critical powers including over the war with Iran. He has pledged that he will create a “strong, right-wing, national government.” Eisenkot spoke out about the election results, telling supporters: "I call on the heads of the security establishment and the civil service: Netanyahu is a caretaker prime minister, without a mandate or the people's trust.” He said. "Stand firm in the face of any attempt to challenge you."

Former Israeli military chief and Yashar party leader Gadi Eisenkot gestures as he addresses supporters at an election-night rally. Picture: TOMER NEUBERG/Getty