The Israeli Defence Force (IDF) said Hussein Qadra and Mohammed ​Farra, who headed the ​network ​together, acted under ‌Hamas ⁠leadership.

The Israeli military ​said on ‌Sunday that they "eliminated" Hussein Qadra ​and Mohammed ​Farra, operatives in ⁠the military ​wings of Hamas ​and Islamic Jihad. IDF strikes overnight continued, including here in Gaza City. Picture: Getty

By Poppy Jacobs

The Israeli military announced on ‌Sunday that they had "eliminated" two operatives in ⁠the military ​wings of Hamas ​and Islamic Jihad.

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They said Hussein Qadra and Mohammed ​Farra, who headed the ​network ​together, acted under ‌Hamas ⁠leadership. An X post by the Israeli Defence Force (IDF) claimed the pair facilitated the transfer of more ​than ​half ⁠a billion shekels ​to Hamas. The news comes a day after Israeli strikes in Gaza killed at least six, including an Al Jazeera cameraman and at least one child, according to health officials and rescuers. Al Jazeera issued a strong condemnation of "the heinous crime of targeting and killing" its correspondent Ahmed Wishah, whose central Gaza home was hit by a strike on Saturday. The IDF accused Wishah of being a terrorist in Hamas' military wing, saying he served as a sniper operative and had advanced attack plans against Israeli troops. Read more: Iran closes Strait of Hormuz over 'ceasefire violations' by US and Israel Read more: Iranian singer sentenced to 74 lashes for performing without hijab, says human rights group

Najah Wishah, center, mourns over the body of her son, Ahmed Wishah, an Al Jazeera cameraman who was killed in an Israeli airstrike on Sunday, June 21, 2026. Picture: Alamy

A similar claim was made against Wishah's brother, Mohamed, who was also a correspondent for Al Jazeera and was killed in an Israeli strike in April. The IDF did not substantiate either of their claims with any details. At least 235 Palestinian journalists and media workers have been killed throughout the conflict, according to the International Federation of Journalists. The Israeli government has also stopped all foreign journalists from entering the Gaza strip since the start of the war, citing security concerns.

Both Israel and Palestinian armed group Hamas have repeatedly accused one another of violating the ceasefire during this period. . Picture: Alamy